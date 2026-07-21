BatchMaster Software Pvt. Ltd. Earns Great Place To Work® Certification™ for 2026-27

VMPL

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 21: BatchMaster Software Pvt. Ltd., a global leader in process manufacturing ERP software, has been Certified™ by Great Place To Work® for 2026-27. The recognition is based entirely on what BatchMaster employees have said in an anonymous survey about their workplace experience, making it one of the most credible measures of culture an organization can earn.

This year, 98% of BatchMaster employees said it is a great place to work, a result that reflects the trust and sense of purpose the company has built across its teams over more than two decades. Employees rated the company particularly high on justice (97%), fairness and innovation (94% each), and collaboration (92%), placing it well above the benchmark on dimensions that define a high-trust workplace.

For BatchMaster, the certification is more than an accolade. It is affirmation that the people who build software for manufacturers around the world feel valued, supported, and proud of where they work.

"This certification belongs to every member of our team," said Mr. Sanjay Panjwani, Managing Director, BatchMaster Software Pvt. Ltd. "It comes directly from their voices, and that is what makes it meaningful. We have always believed great products are built by people genuinely invested in what they do, and this recognition tells us we are getting that right," he added, asserting the company will continue to treat employee experience as central to its growth rather than an afterthought.

BatchMaster has long anchored its culture in a simple idea: that solving hard problems for customers begins with taking care of the people who solve them. Its investments in continuous learning, transparent communication, and internal mobility have shaped a workplace where long tenures are common and teams take ownership of outcomes.

The certification arrives at a moment of momentum, as BatchMaster continues to expand its process manufacturing ERP footprint across international markets. It reinforces a conviction the company has held from the start: that a strong internal culture and strong market performance are not separate pursuits, but the same one.

About BatchMaster Software

BatchMaster Software Pvt. Ltd. is a market leader in ERP for process industries such as food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, paints, coatings, and personal care. Available on Cloud with web-based access for users anywhere, BatchMaster's products integrate with systems such as SAP Business One, Tally, QuickBooks, Xero, and Sage. With deep domain expertise and over 3,000 global implementations, BatchMaster offers purpose-built functionality for process industries and their micro verticals, helping businesses streamline operations, reduce costs, boost profits, and maintain strict compliance.

For more information, contact: +91 731 4962419

About Great Place To Work Certification™

Great Place To Work® Certification™ is the most definitive "employer-of-choice" recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience, specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place To Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place To Work-Certified.

About Great Place To Work®

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work® brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Its proprietary platform and For All™ Model help companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified™ or receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces™ List.

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