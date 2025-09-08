BeyondXcelerate Launches Flagship D2C Accelerator with ₹5 Crore Spot Funding

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 8: BeyondXcelerate, India's dedicated accelerator for consumer-first brands, has announced the launch of its flagship D2C program with a spot funding pool of ₹5 crore. The 8-week hybrid accelerator is designed to help founders scale faster with guaranteed capital, structured advisory, expert mentorship, and proven growth playbooks. Building India's next generation of global brands, the cohort-based program is crafted to support ambitious D2C startups and consumer-first brands across India. Applications for the D2C cohort closes on 15 September 2025 with the Pitch Day scheduled for early December.

Backed by BeyondSeed (leading strategic venture capital partner for early stage startups), Arjun Vaidya (Founder, V3 Ventures), and Zoo Media (India's largest independent digital growth network), the program will shortlist over 30 promising consumer brands. From this cohort, the top 10 startups will receive on-the-spot funding on Demo Day, gaining immediate capital to accelerate growth.

Startups will also benefit from mentorship by Arjun Vaidya, a D2C founder and early-stage consumer investor, cross-border expansion opportunities through BeyondSeed's presence in SEA, MENA, and India, and targeted brand-building guidance from Zoo Media. The program also provides founders access to BeyondSeed Growth Engines, covering marketing, distribution, and governance, alongside a peer and portfolio community that facilitates knowledge sharing and collaboration.

"There has been a gap in the very early stage funding D2C market. Founders come with great ideas but that first push from an institution has been a gap in the ecosystem. What sets BeyondXcelerate apart is its ability to combine immediate funding with hands-on mentorship and structured growth support, which early-stage D2C startups need. I think the program addresses the critical gap between an idea and a scalable business. I am looking forward to working closely with these startups, sharing my experience in building consumer brands, and helping them transform ambition into business outcomes," said Arjun Vaidya, Founder, V3 Ventures.

The program is designed to help startups across all consumer-focused sectors, with eligibility criteria including a Monthly Revenue Run Rate (RRR) of INR 10 Lacs , at least one full-time founder with a complementary team, clear market potential, and readiness to grow. Hybrid workshops will address essential D2C topics, including metrics and unit economics, customer retention, GTM and category positioning, exports / opening new markets, omnichannel distribution, branding and marketing, marketplace operations, supply chain for scale, fundraising, product validation, revenue optimization, and investment strategy.

"India has a wealth of ambitious consumer-first startups, but many have limited access to structured capital, mentorship, and global growth support. BeyondXcelerate bridges this gap by combining funding, expert guidance, and a global network, enabling founders to scale efficiently and position their brands for both domestic and international markets. With offices across Singapore, Dubai and Mumbai, our goal is to unlock India's potential in the consumer sector and create startups that can compete on a global stage," said Kuldeep Mirani, CEO and Co-Founder, BeyondSeed.

"BeyondXcelerate offers a unique opportunity for D2C founders to combine strategic mentorship, marketing expertise, and creative storytelling, enabling their brands to grow confidently in both domestic and global markets. We are excited to partner with these ambitious startups and help them shape their journey into India's next generation of consumer-first success stories," said Pratik Gupta, Founding Partner, FoxyMoron & Zoo Media.

The initiative builds on BeyondXcelerate Tech India 2025, conducted earlier this year in collaboration with ICICI Bank and ONDC, which attracted over 150 applications. Thirty-eight startups participated in a 9-week program of expert-led sessions covering product, go-to-market, finance, and investor readiness.For more information about BeyondXcelerate visit https://www.beyondseed.com/accelerator-program-d2c

