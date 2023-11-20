BIG ESTATE: A Game-Changing Product That Will Transform Your Real Estate Business!

PNN

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], November 20: Big Growth Digital (BGD), a leading performance marketing agency in the Real Estate sector operating in India & UAE, launched Big Estate - World's First AI-driven SAAS Solution For Real Estate Lead Generation. The product is engineered to automate marketing and lead nurturing workflows through the integration of AI, and ML.

Commenting on the launch of Big Estate, Tanuj Gupta, Founder & CEO, said "We at Big Estate are committed to building a product that supports real estate developers and brokers, tackling their biggest challenges to drive efficiency and help them close more deals.

The vision is to automate the marketing and lead nurturing workflows through AI, ML & Metaverse. With our deep understanding and extensive database of hundreds of thousands of leads and marketing algorithms, our model is set to revolutionise this space and make life simpler for every property consultant and developer out there."

Technology has become a significant facilitator, with its integration into the real estate sector gaining momentum during the recent pandemic. The increasing demand for properties, fueled by rising global income and economic openness, has made digitisation not just a choice but a mandate for all industry stakeholders. BGD has been at the forefront of real estate digitisation since 2016, and with the launch of BIG Estate, the company is set to take the industry to new heights.

Navigating the Challenges of Traditional Lead Generation

The real estate industry's traditional lead generation methods, including cold calling, door knocking, and purchasing leads, have proven to be not only time-consuming but also expensive with often bland results. Additionally, agency-driven digital campaigns, while prevalent, often fall short of providing the desired control, options, and transparency necessary for efficient lead management.

Big Estate not only recognizes the challenges posed by traditional lead generation methods but also presents an innovative, technology-driven solution to make the entire process more efficient and effective. This AI-driven SaaS product empowers real estate stakeholders to generate cost-effective, high-quality leads. Through in-house trained algorithms and automated fractionalized media buying, Big Estate provides a streamlined solution for efficient lead management, eliminating the need for multiple disjointed tools and approaches.

The platform boasts an unparalleled array of features, including

Lead Generation

Enhanced Lead Quality

In-House Algorithms

Transparency and Security

Built-in CRM and full Suite Lead Generation and Management Tool

This integrated approach positions BIG Estate as a powerful tool for real estate professionals, enhancing the entire lead management lifecycle.

BGD, the driving force behind Big Estate, stands as a leading performance marketing agency in the real estate sector. Operating in India and the UAE with a dedicated team of over 25 professionals, BGD has consistently delivered high-quality leads for more than 200 real estate brands, contributing to over USD 50 Mn in sales revenue.

Tanuj Gupta, CEO & Founder

Big Estate

Email: Tanuj@bigestate.io

Phone: 79914 79011

Address: Gurugram, India

