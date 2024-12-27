"BillMart Fintech" partners with "EQARO" to Boost Trade Finance with Credit Guarantee Solutions

HT Syndication

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 27: BillMart Fintech Pvt. Ltd., (https://www.billmart.com/) India's leading and new age digital lending platform in MSME Lending, Bill Discounting, Supply Chain Finance and Working Capital Solutions, has joined hands with Eqaro Guarantees. (EQARO), a trusted name in credit and financial risk guarantee, to reshape the way businesses access financing. This partnership focuses on offering innovative guarantee solutions to reduce risk, boost lender confidence, and support businesses in managing their financial needs effectively.

Under this agreement, BillMart will integrate EQARO's guarantee products into its fintech platform to provide businesses with secured financing options. EQARO will extend financial surety services, helping lenders minimize risks while ensuring that businesses can meet their obligations on time. This collaboration aims to create a stronger, more reliable bridge between lenders and businesses, ultimately strengthening the trade finance ecosystem.

Ashok Mittal, MD & CEO, BillMart FinTech said, "This partnership is a game-changer for businesses seeking secure financing options. Guarantees reduce risk and build trust, giving lenders the confidence to extend credit more freely. At BillMart, we're committed to empowering businesses with financial solutions that drive growth, and our alliance with EQARO is a step in that direction."

Adding further, Mittal highlighted, "Our goal is to simplify access to credit for businesses and reduce barriers to growth. This collaboration strengthens BillMart's role as a trusted partner for businesses seeking innovative financial solutions."

Vikash Khandelwal, CEO, EQARO, stated, "We're excited to partner with BillMart, whose technology-driven approach perfectly complements EQARO's expertise in credit risk management. Together, we aim to redefine financial security for businesses, offering them the stability and confidence they need to thrive in today's competitive environment."

The Indian trade finance and alternative lending market is evolving rapidly, with businesses demanding reliable and secure financing options. By combining BillMart's technological infrastructure and EQARO's credit risk expertise, this partnership will address key financial challenges, foster trust in the lending ecosystem, and support businesses in achieving their financial objectives.

BillMart stands out as a leading digital lending platform, driven by a seasoned leadership team with extensive experience. Through a fully digital, secure, and streamlined process, the company provides businesses across India with quick and easy access to essential trade finance and liquidity solutions. With advanced AI-powered analytics, businesses benefit from precise, data-driven lending decisions tailored to their needs.

About BillMart Fintech:

BillMart is a cutting-edge digital lending platform connecting businesses and financiers to meet liquidity needs for Corporates and MSMEs. Offering a range of financial products, including Vendor Finance, Purchase Invoice Financing, and Supply Chain Finance, BillMart enables streamlined, digital financing at competitive costs. Leveraging AI and cloud-based technology, BillMart provides scalable, secure, and compliant solutions, backed by ISO 27001 and SOC2 certifications. With advanced analytics and AI-driven insights, BillMart empowers precise decision-making for trade finance and working capital needs. The platform's upcoming innovations include India's first AI-based co-branded grading solution for MSMEs.

For company details, please check: https://www.billmart.com/

About Eqaro Guarantees

Eqaro is India's first financial guarantee company combining credit analysis technology along with reinsurance to deliver receivable protection that is safer, capital efficient and affordable. Eqaro offers guarantees in lieu of collaterals and cash on behalf of individuals, entrepreneurs and MSMEs, recognising their inherent, fundamental strengths and capabilities. The company aspires to create a comprehensive ecosystem of trust that de-risks transactions, helping individuals and businesses unlock their true growth potential. Eqaro currently offers multiple solutions that are approved and accepted by a diverse set of beneficiaries including leading automobile & equipment manufacturers, MNC's, leading NBFC's etc.

