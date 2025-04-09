GT vs RR LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2025: Sanju Samson wins the toss, elects to field first
IPL 2025 GT vs RR LIVE SCORE: Gujarat will be looking to register another home win to go top of the table while RR will look to cause an upset in Ahmedabad tonight.
Gujarat Titans are taking on the Rajasthan Royals in Match 23 of the IPL 2025 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad tonight. Sanju Samson won the toss for RR and have put Gujarat Titans on bating duties first tonight.
Gujarat Titans will aim to rise to the top of the points table with a win in front of their home crowd. After a narrow 11-run loss to Punjab Kings in their opening match, Gujarat has been in excellent form, securing three consecutive victories against Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore, and Sunrisers Hyderabad. In their most recent game against Sunrisers Hyderabad, Mohammed Siraj shone with a four-wicket haul, while captain Shubman Gill guided the team home with an unbeaten half-century, helping Gujarat chase down a 153-run target with seven wickets in hand and 20 balls to spare.
On the other hand, Rajasthan Royals started their IPL 2025 campaign with two losses to Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders. However, they have made a strong recovery with victories over Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings. Their most recent win came against Punjab Kings, where they secured a 50-run victory in Mullanpur. Led by Sanju Samson, Rajasthan will be looking to extend their winning streak and continue their climb up the points table.
IPL 2025: GT vs RR Playing 11
Gujarat Titans playing 11: Sanju Samson (c&wk), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Nitish Rana, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Kumar Kartikeya, Tushar Deshpande.
Impact Subs: Sandeep Sharma
Rajasthan Royals playing 11: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Jos Buttler(wk), Washington Sundar, Sherfane Rutherford, Rahul Tewatia, Shahrukh Khan, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna
RR Impact Subs: Ishant Sharma/ Arshad Khan
GT vs RR IPL 2025 LIVE TOSS: The coin toss between Gujarat Titans captain Shubman Gill and Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson will take place at 7 PM IST today.
GT vs RR IPL 2025 LIVE telecast:
The live telecast for the Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals IPL match will be available on the Star Sports network. Star Sports 1 HD/SD will live telecast GT vs RR match with English commentary
GT vs RR IPL 2025 LIVE streaming:
The live streaming for the Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals IPL match will be available on the JioHotstar app.
7:01 PM
IPL 2025 | GT vs RR LIVE TOSS UPDATES: Sanju Samson wins the toss!
RR skipper Sanju Samson has won the toss and elected to bowl first against Gujarat in Ahmedabad tonight
6:45 PM
IPL 2025 | GT vs RR LIVE TOSS UPDATES: Toss to take place soon!
The coin toss is just 15 minutes away in Ahmedabad with Shubman Gill and Sanju Samson leading the sides on the night.
6:40 PM
IPL 2025 | GT vs RR LIVE UPDATES: RR aiming to level with GT!
Rajasthan are currently in 7th place and could go level with the hosts tonight on 6 points if they manage to spring an upset away from home.
6:24 PM
IPL 2025 | GT vs RR LIVE UPDATES: GT eyeing top spot tonight!
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the IPL 2025 match between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals. Shubman Gill and co. have the chance to go to the top of the table if they win agianst RR at home tonight. Action to begin at 7:30 PM IST.
