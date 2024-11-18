Breaking New Ground: Hotmail Founder Sabeer Bhatia Launches "Breaking Boundaries" Podcast Produced by Starvave

VMPL

New Delhi [India], November 18: The world of podcasts just got a powerful addition as tech visionary and Hotmail co-founder Sabeer Bhatia teams up with Javed Yunus, a corporate stalwart and Co founder, Showreel, to launch an inspiring new show, "Breaking Boundaries with Sabeer Bhatia." This groundbreaking podcast, deftly and eloquently produced by Starvave, promises to deliver captivating conversations on innovation, entrepreneurship, mental health, artificial intelligence, and more in high resolution and unmatched quality.

A Visionary Collaboration

"Breaking Boundaries" is more than a podcast; it's a platform for visionaries and disruptors to share their journeys and inspire the next generation of changemakers. Hosted by Bhatia, a name synonymous with innovation, and co-hosted by Javed Yunus, the podcast brings together diverse voices to discuss ideas that challenge norms and drive progress.

Bhatia shared his enthusiasm for the project: "With 'Breaking Boundaries,' we aim to create a space where pioneers from various fields can share stories that resonate with aspiring entrepreneurs, students, and anyone looking to create impact. It's about exploring ideas that push the limits of what's possible."

The Starvave Touch

This ambitious project is brought to life by Starvave, a dynamic brand consultancy founded by the talented, young and visionary Tauseef Ali Rizwan, in collaboration with Hammad Shahid. Known for their innovative storytelling and marketing strategies, the duo has carved a niche in the content creation space, producing campaigns that blend creativity with impact.

Tauseef, a rising entrepreneur with an impressive portfolio, expressed his excitement: "Working not only with the legend Sabeer Bhatia but also alongside him as a partner excites me. It is an honour as well as a challenge. With 'Breaking Boundaries,' we're creating not just a podcast but a movement that encourages people to think differently and act boldly."

Season 2: A New Horizon

The podcast's second season, titled "Bcubed," delves deeper into pressing global issues, from the future of AI and technological ethics to the importance of mental health in today's fast-paced world. Each episode features riveting discussions with trailblazers who are reshaping industries and inspiring change.

"This season is about redefining boundaries in every aspect of life," said Javed Yunus. "From entrepreneurs to innovators, the stories we share will challenge conventional wisdom and ignite curiosity. We are glad we found Tauseef and his Starvave to transmute our ideas into a rich and qualitative format "

