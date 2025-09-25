Breakthrough in Heart Care: India's First TAVI with Advanced Imaging (IVUS)

VMPL

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], September 25: In a first for India, a 60-year-old patient with severe aortic stenosis has successfully undergone a Transcatheter Aortic Valve Implantation (TAVI) guided by intravascular ultrasound (IVUS). This pioneering step marks a new era in treating heart valve disease with greater precision, safety, and durability.

The case was especially challenging as the patient had previously undergone bypass surgery, making another open-heart operation extremely risky. At just 60 years of age, the priority was not only to address his immediate condition but also to ensure a solution that could safeguard his long-term heart health.

The procedure used an advanced tissue valve designed to last significantly longer than conventional options. Laboratory studies demonstrate durability equivalent to 25 years, while clinical evidence shows 99.7% freedom from valve deterioration at seven years. In addition, the valve incorporates special anti-calcification treatment to further prevent early failure. Together, these advances mean that younger patients can now look forward to 20-25 years of active living without the fear of repeat surgeries.

What makes this achievement especially significant is the use of IVUS imaging. This technology enabled doctors to confirm, in real time, that the valve was precisely positioned, fully expanded, and completely leak-free--ensuring the best possible outcome for the patient.

"This is a landmark for heart patients in India," said Dr. Ravinder Singh Rao, who performed the procedure at Rajasthan Hospital Limited. "With TAVI, advanced tissue valves, and imaging guidance, we can now offer patients a safer, minimally invasive treatment that is built to last."

This success represents a major breakthrough in Indian cardiac care and opens new possibilities for patients who are at high risk from conventional open-heart surgery. It signals how next-generation technologies are redefining standards of treatment and giving new hope to patients with complex heart conditions.

