Breast Cancer Awareness Month 2024: No One Should Face This Battle Alone

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 29: October is a poignant reminder of the strength and resilience of those affected by breast cancer as we observe Breast Cancer Awareness Month 2024 under the powerful theme, "No One Should Face This Battle Alone." This month not only emphasises the importance of early detection and education but also highlights the vital role of community support. To further this mission, we've gathered insights from the 10 best oncologists at M | O | C Cancer Care & Research Centre, who will share their expert advice on navigating the complexities of breast cancer. Together, we can ensure that no one has to face this journey in isolation, fostering an environment of hope and solidarity.

1. Dr Kunal N. Jobanputra, a dedicated medical oncologist at M | O | C Cancer Care & Research Centre, emphasises that no one should face a breast cancer diagnosis alone. With a strong commitment to patient-centered care, he understands the emotional and physical challenges that accompany such a diagnosis. Dr Jobanputra believes in providing comprehensive, evidence-based treatments tailored to each patient's unique needs. Dr Kunal Jobanputra says, "As a breast cancer oncologist, I've witnessed first-hand both the devastating impact this disease can have on patients and their families and the incredible power that early detection can have on survival and quality of life. Breast cancer is one of the few cancers that can be detected early through regular mammography. This invaluable tool plays a crucial role in saving lives by enabling the identification of breast cancer in its early stages when treatment is often most effective.

2. Dr Smit Sheth, a skilled medical oncologist at M | O | C Cancer Care & Research Centre in Mulund, is dedicated to providing exceptional oncology care to patients facing challenging diagnoses. Dr Sheth believes in a holistic approach, emphasising the importance of support for patients and their families throughout the treatment journey. Dr Smit Sheth highlights that "Key preventive strategies for breast cancer include early screening and awareness. Mammography is crucial for early detection, but access to this technology, both in terms of availability and cost, especially in rural areas, remains limited. Awareness about the importance of mammography itself is lacking in rural and semi-urban areas. There are ways and means of making breast cancer screening available and affordable for the said population through mobile mammography initiatives. Large-scale community awareness on breast cancer prevention strategies, diet and lifestyle modifications, self-breast examination, risk factors, early symptoms of breast cancer, proper schedule for mammography screening, the importance of prevention and screening in case of family history of breast and ovarian cancers, etc. are critical for catching cancer in its early stages.

3. Dr Ritu Dave, a dedicated medical oncologist at M | O | C Cancer Care & Research Centre in Pune, is passionate about providing comprehensive care to patients facing cancer. Dr Dave believes that no one should face this battle alone; her approach emphasises a supportive and compassionate environment where patients feel empowered throughout their treatment journey. Dr Dave is committed to ensuring that patients receive not only effective medical care but also the emotional support necessary to navigate the complexities of cancer. Dr Ritu here discusses about "Genetic tests", particularly for BRCA mutations which is another preventive tool gaining ground in India. Women with a family history of breast or ovarian cancer can benefit from this test, allowing for more personalised prevention strategies. Increased awareness, affordable screening programs, and enhanced access to genetic testing are key to mitigating the growing breast cancer epidemic in India.

4. Dr Nikhil M. Shirsi, a consultant medical oncologist at M | O | C in Pimpri Chinchwad in Pune, is dedicated to delivering exceptional care to patients battling cancer. Dr Shirsi is committed to providing evidence-based treatments tailored to each patient's unique needs, ensuring that they receive the highest standard of care. He believes that no one should face their cancer journey alone and strives to foster a supportive environment for both patients and their families. Dr Nikhil Shirsi highlights that "According to the Global Cancer Observatory data, almost 192,020 women were diagnosed with breast cancer in India in 2022, and this number is steadily rising. A particularly concerning aspect is the high number of women who remain undiagnosed or those diagnosed at a late stage when treatment options are limited and outcomes are less favourable. This can be attributed to several factors, including lack of awareness, limited access to healthcare, and cultural barriers that prevent women from seeking early screening and care.

5. Dr Ashwin Rajbhoj is a distinguished medical oncologist at M | O | C Cancer Care & Research Centre in Swargate, Pune. At M | O | C Swargate, he leads a team dedicated to providing affordable, comprehensive cancer care, including advanced treatments and supportive services, ensuring that no patient faces their journey alone. Dr Ashwin Rajbhoj underscores the importance of "The 'Pink Month' initiative that provides a valuable opportunity to increase awareness about breast cancer, empower women with information related to the disease, and challenge the taboos and stigmas associated with it. By promoting early detection and encouraging women to seek medical attention at the first signs of abnormality, we can significantly improve outcomes and reduce the burden of breast cancer in India.

6. Dr Sonal Dhande, a consultant medical oncologist at M | O | C Cancer Care & Research Centre in Nashik, is deeply committed to ensuring that no patient faces their cancer journey alone. Her focus on patient-centred care and her extensive background in oncology ensure that patients receive not only effective medical interventions but also the emotional support they need. Dr Sonal Dhande reflects here about the benefits of creating breast cancer awareness the critical points to this being reducing the stigma revolving around the disease and increased awareness about it. She is of the opinion that breast cancer myths abound, especially in rural India. Promoting open discussions about breast cancer can help dispel myths and stigma surrounding the disease, empowering women to seek help without fear. She also believes that increased awareness can lead to greater demand for breast cancer services, prompting healthcare providers to expand access to screening, diagnosis, and treatment facilities.

7. Dr Prakash Devde, a leading medical oncologist at M | O | C Cancer Care & Research Centre in Aurangabad, is dedicated to ensuring that no patient faces their cancer journey alone. He actively works to remove the stigma surrounding cancer through awareness programs, fostering a compassionate community for those affected by the disease. Dr Prakash Devde strongly advocates that breast cancer awareness campaigns help to build a sense of community and support among survivors, caregivers, and healthcare professionals. He also believes that a strong awareness movement can advocate for policy changes to improve access to affordable and quality breast cancer care.

8. Dr Akshay Shivchhand, a consultant medical oncologist at M | O | C Cancer Care & Research Centre in Kolhapur, is dedicated to ensuring that no patient faces their cancer journey alone. Dr Shivchhand is committed to individualised, compassionate care, recognising that each patient's needs are unique. He has expertise in preserving fertility for young adults undergoing cancer treatment, ensuring that their future aspirations remain intact. Dr Shivchhand strongly believes that there are ways and means of making breast cancer screening available and affordable for the said population through mobile mammography initiatives. Large-scale community awareness on breast cancer prevention strategies, diet and lifestyle modifications, self-breast examination, risk factors, early symptoms of breast cancer, proper schedule for mammography screening, the importance of prevention and screening in case of family history of breast and ovarian cancers, etc. are critical to catching cancer in its early stages.

9. Dr Makarand Randive, a consultant medical oncologist at M | O | C Cancer Care & Research Centre in Nagpur, is committed to ensuring that no patient faces their cancer journey alone. With a strong emphasis on individualised treatment and compassionate care, Dr Randive aims to provide patients with the most current and effective therapies, fostering a supportive environment throughout their cancer journey. Here Dr Randive talks about the MOC foundation. He says that "MOC Cancer Care Foundation is an organisation that offers financial and otherwise assistance to financially backward cancer patients and works towards large scale cancer awareness and screening. It has undertaken a mobile mammography program using its mammography van to contribute to a much-needed nationwide breast cancer screening program. In its first year, it intends to screen over 4000 females for breast cancer. MOCF engages in educating urban and rural women on breast cancer and offers mammography at a discounted cost so that many women can avail it for their benefit".

10. Dr Krushna Chaudhari, a consultant medical oncologist at M | O | C Cancer Care & Research Centre in Indore, is dedicated to ensuring that no one faces the battle against cancer alone. Dr Chaudhari is committed to providing individualised care and aligning treatment plans with evidence-based guidelines to enhance patient outcomes. With a focus on compassionate care and palliative support, Dr Chaudhari strives to bring hope and healing to patients and their families during their cancer journey. Dr Krushna highlights the stigmas related to cancer here. A 2019 study published in the Oncology Journal of India highlights the complex web of factors contributing to cancer stigma in India. Cultural beliefs, misconceptions about the disease, and a lack of awareness all play a role. Cancer symptoms and the body part that is affected also contribute to the stigma, which can manifest in social isolation, discrimination, and psychological distress for patients and their families. The fear of societal rejection often leads to delayed diagnosis, as individuals postpone seeking medical help due to shame or fear of being ostracised.

As we observe Breast Cancer Awareness Month 2024 under the theme "No One Should Face This Battle Alone," it is crucial to emphasise the importance of community, support, and education in the fight against breast cancer. The insights shared by leading oncologists from M | O | C Cancer Care & Research Centres highlight the advancements in treatment and the compassionate care that patients deserve. By fostering a supportive environment and encouraging open conversations about breast cancer, we empower individuals to seek help and navigate their journeys with confidence. Together, we can create a stronger network of awareness, understanding, and hope, ensuring that no one battles this disease in isolation. Let us stand united, share knowledge, and extend our hands to those in need, reaffirming our commitment to fighting breast cancer with resilience and solidarity.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)