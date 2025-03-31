BRISKPE Doubles Down on Trust with ISO 27001 and SOC 2 Type 2 Certifications

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 31: BRISKPE, India's pioneering cross-border payments platform powering the global ambitions of Indian exporters, freelancers, and service providers, has earned ISO 27001:2022 and SOC 2 Type 2 certifications -- two of the most stringent and globally recognised standards for information security and compliance.

For a company growing steadily across India's export ecosystem, this achievement reflects more than just regulatory compliance. It underscores BRISKPE's commitment to building responsibly. In a space where trust and reliability are essential, these certifications signal BRISKPE's focus on laying a strong, secure foundation for long-term operations.

ISO 27001 assesses how well an organisation integrates security into its processes, while SOC 2 Type 2 reviews how consistently those measures perform over time. While an increasing number of fintech companies are pursuing these certifications, BRISKPE's decision to prioritise both, early in its growth journey reflects a deliberate focus on infrastructure, credibility, and customer confidence.

"We didn't pursue these certifications to check a box," said Nilesh Pathak, Co-founder and CPTO at BRISKPE adding, "We did it because trust is foundational to what we do. If Indian businesses are relying on us to move their money across borders, then they deserve complete confidence in how we protect their data, ensure compliance, and deliver peace of mind."

Since launch, BRISKPE has made it dramatically easier for goods and service exporters to collect international payments. With features like local currency virtual accounts, card payments, Low transaction charges, transparent forex rates, and 24-hour settlements, among others, the platform has already begun rewriting the cross-border payment experience for thousands. But as cyber threats rise and global compliance standards grow more complex, BRISKPE chose to go further -- investing heavily last year in strengthening its security architecture and risk controls.

That investment has paid off.

The newly awarded certifications, granted after months of independent audits, position BRISKPE among a select group of Indian fintech companies capable of serving enterprise-grade clients, regulated industries, and international partners, without compromising on agility or accessibility.

For Pathak and the team, the message is simple: security isn't a one-time goal, it's a continuous commitment. "This is just the beginning," said Pathak. "We've set a high standard, and we're committed to raising it even further."

With this milestone achieved and a bold roadmap ahead, BRISKPE is set to scale across global markets and customer segments. If its track record is any indication, it will continue to grow with discipline, transparency, and an unshakeable focus on trust.

