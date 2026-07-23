Cabcon India Modernises Freight Procurement with Traqo's Competitive Auction Platform

VMPL

New Delhi [India], July 23: Cabcon India Limited, a Kolkata-based ISO 9001-2015 certified manufacturer and exporter of all types of aluminium conductors, LT and HT power cables, aerial bunched cables, and control cables has partnered with Traqo to overhaul the way it procures freight. Since adopting Traqo's online transportation auction platform in mid-2025, the company has moved decisively away from informal, call-based transporter negotiations towards a structured digital bidding process bringing competitive pricing, full traceability, and greater procurement discipline to its logistics operations.

" Before Traqo, our freight procurement was a series of individual conversations, and comparing rates meant manually pulling everything into Excel and cross-checking line by line accurate, but slow and tedious. The auction platform changed that entirely. What really stood out was how customizable the platform was to our specific processes, backed by strong after-sales support whenever we needed it. We now have a transparent, competitive process where the best rate emerges naturally and every decision is on record. The growth in our auction volumes tells its own story."

--Vatsal Fomra, Cabcon India Limited

What the Rollout Covers

Traqo's auction platform was introduced at Cabcon India to address the structural limitations of a manual freight procurement process replacing a mix of phone negotiations, offline records, and manual Excel tracking with a single, centralised digital bidding environment.

Before Traqo Implementation

- Transporter selection relied on personal relationships and phone negotiations, with rate comparisons done manually through ledgers and Excel functional, but time-consuming and hard to scale"

- Pricing for the same lanes varied without a reliable mechanism to benchmark or challenge quotes

- Procurement decisions were recorded digitally but maintained manually, making audits and pricing history checks slower and more labour-intensive than they needed to be

- Limited transporter participation, with the same small set of vendors repeatedly engaged regardless of competitiveness

- Slow procurement turnaround due to the back-and-forth nature of manual freight negotiations

After Traqo Implementation

Competitive Freight Bidding: Multiple transporters now participate in auctions for the same requirement, ensuring that rates are driven by genuine market competition rather than individual negotiation. This has given Cabcon India's procurement team consistent pricing visibility and stronger leverage across lanes.

Full Digital Audit Trail: Every bid, vendor selection, and pricing decision is captured on the platform. This has replaced slow, manual record-keeping with a clear, instantly auditable record that supports both compliance and internal review.

Broader Vendor Participation: The auction format has opened freight procurement to a wider pool of transporters, reducing dependency on a limited vendor base and creating equal opportunity for all participants to compete on merit.

Faster Procurement Cycles: Auction creation, transporter notification, and bid collection now happen digitally seamlessly significantly saving time .

Sustained Platform Adoption: What began as a cautious initial rollout grew into a high-frequency procurement workflow within months, reflecting genuine operational confidence in the platform across Cabcon India's procurement teams.

"Cabcon India's adoption curve is something we're particularly proud of. They took the time to get it right in the early months onboarding transporters, aligning internal processes and then scaled confidently. That kind of deliberate adoption leads to durable results. We're glad to be part of their procurement transformation."

-- Vaibhav Kumar, CTO & Co-Founder, Traqo

About Cabcon India Limited

Established in 1991 and headquartered in Kolkata, West Bengal, Cabcon India Limited is a leading manufacturer, supplier, and exporter of all types aluminium conductors, LT and HT power cables, aerial bunched cables and control cables for electrical transmission and distribution lines. An ISO 9001-2015 certified company, Cabcon serves major power sector clients including PGCIL, NTPC, NHPC, DVC, and various State Electricity Boards, as well as large project executors such as Larsen & Toubro, ABB, and Siemens. The company also operates an EPC division for turnkey execution of rural electrification projects across India and holds overseas approvals in markets including Bangladesh, Kenya, the Philippines, and Nepal.

Visit: https://www.cabconindia.co

Cabcon's shift to competitive digital bidding is one proof point of a larger transformation Traqo is driving across freight procurement in India and the ambition doesn't stop there.

"Logistics has always been swamped with paperwork, approvals, documentation, and coordination across dozens of touchpoints. What takes teams 90 hours of manual effort, Traqo completes in five minutes. We're not just digitising freight, we're giving manufacturers back the time they've always lost to the process."

-- Mukesh Deogune, CEO & Co-Founder, Traqo

Traqo is the platform behind that ambition, managing everything from booking to billing across road, rail, and ocean freight. Shippers, manufacturers, transporters, and logistics providers work together on one shared, no-code SaaS ecosystem, with live shipment visibility powered by SIM-based tracking and built-in automation. No hardware installs. No juggling disconnected tools. Just one platform, built to scale with you.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)