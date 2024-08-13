Captured Sets New Standard in Event Photography with Facial Recognition, Sorting 5 Million Photos Effortlessly

IMC New Delhi [India], August 13: Captured, a new-gen photography platform aims to revolutionize the event photography industry by launching its innovative platform designed to transform how event photographs are shared, discovered, and delivered. It will make your life easier by finding your pictures from any of the events you attended: be it a kitty party or a marathon race, a cricket match, or a grand wedding, finding your pictures is just a selfie away. Whether it's weddings, sporting events, corporate events, concerts, Captured with its transformative and advanced facial recognition system allows users to effortlessly locate and access photographs by simply uploading a selfie. This technology dramatically simplifies the process of finding and purchasing photos from events, providing a personalized and intuitive user experience.

As gone are the days of sifting through countless images or waiting for days to receive your cherished memories. Just take a selfie on the platform, which uses advanced technology to identify images from the entire database of that event. This way, you do not have to go through a heap of 1000s of pictures to find a few pictures of yours.

Captured is making photography easy it is streamlining the entire process of uploading and managing event photographs. Photographers can upload the pictures directly onto this platform and sell it for free or for a payment, totally at their discretion. The user-friendly approach simplifies the logistics of event photography and enhances the overall experience for both organizers and their clients.

In a groundbreaking start, Captured have already covered 5 major events with more which saw over 20,000 attendees. In its last event there were 19,800 runners, Captured's facial recognition technology efficiently sorted and identified an impressive 5 million photos, showcasing its remarkable capabilities. With over 35,000 users and 3 million photos uploaded across 35 events, Captured is setting new standards in the realm of event photography.

Manasi the Product lead of Captured talks about the convenience it brings to the users. She recalls going to a wedding where she posed for pictures to the cameras only to find that there was no way to find the photographers who took her pictures. This was a good problem to solve, she says. "Now all one has to do is create an account, upload the pictures and leave it. A user comes on the platform and takes a selfie and within seconds, and the pictures are available to download."

So, find your picture from the Clutter as Captured is all ready to transform the event photography space.

Captured is event photography platform which is utilizing state-of-the-art facial recognition technology, and an ultra-fast photo delivery. The company simplifying the process of finding and purchasing event photos and enhancing the management experience for organizers, Captured is setting a new standard in how we experience and share event memories.

For more information visit the website: https://www.captured.co.in/

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by IMC. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)