Carzonrent Introduces Global Limousine Services Across 30 Cities Worldwide

India PR Distribution

New Delhi [India], March 12: Carzonrent, India's leading mobility solutions provider has announced the launch of Carzonrent Global, a premium international limousine service extending the Carzonrent experience to 30 cities across the globe.

Through Carzonrent Global, customers can now access global limousine services across international destinations, including New York, Tokyo, Paris, Osaka, Hamburg, Fukuoka, Bali, Dubai, Hong Kong, Abu Dhabi and several other key global cities. The service will offer airport transfers, chauffeur-driven mobility, corporate travel solutions, event transportation, and curated private tours, delivering consistent service standards for both business and leisure travellers flying from India to the rest of the world.

Travellers from India flying to New York, Tokyo, Paris & other global cities will now be able to pre-book their airport transfers or complete itinerary from Carzonrent's website www.carzonrent.com/global. This will help Indian travellers to travel seamlessly and hassle-free. Carzonrent's partner network across the globe will help assist Indian travellers in all these international destinations for their onward journeys within the city.

The company is further set to extend its services across 50+ cities in the coming months.

Commenting on the development, Sakshi Vij, Managing Director, Carzonrent, said, "Today, we service over 2,000 global corporations in India that have extensive travel requirements across the world. We are also present across 5 airport terminals, catering to 10 Million+ travellers moving through these hubs. India's outbound travel market is witnessing unprecedented growth, with over three crore Indians travelling abroad every year, and the number continues to rise rapidly. Indian travellers today are among the highest spenders globally and increasingly seek seamless, reliable, and comfortable travel experiences supported by a wide array of services.

At Carzonrent, we remain committed to delivering a superior service experience. Our foray into global markets is a natural extension of this commitment, as we continue to build solutions that make travel simpler, more efficient, and completely hassle-free for Indian travellers across the world."

About Carzonrent

Carzonrent is one of India's leading premium mobility providers with 25+ years of experience, offering chauffeur-driven and self-drive services across 120+ cities. The company has served over 10 million customers and works with 2,000+ corporate clients across India.

Carzonrent provides a wide range of mobility solutions including airport transfers, corporate rentals, outstation travel, long-term leasing, and MICE transportation. With a strong focus on service excellence and proprietary technology, the company delivers reliable, seamless, and customer-centric travel experiences.

For more information, visit www.carzonrent.com.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by India PR Distribution. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)