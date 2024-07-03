Celebrating Excellence and Innovation in the Global Business Community

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 3: The Business Fame, a global media organization dedicated to showcasing business success stories and providing a platform for C-Level business owners, top management, millennials, and business decision-makers, proudly announces the upcoming Globex Business Conclave & Awards. This prestigious annual event recognized outstanding achievements and contributions across various industries worldwide.

The Globex Business Conclave & Awards serves as a premier platform for networking, sharing insights, and honoring excellence in business. This event will bring together industry leaders, entrepreneurs, innovators, and professionals to celebrate success and discuss emerging trends and challenges in the global business landscape.

Event Highlights:

Awards Ceremony: Recognizing outstanding achievements in various industries.

Keynote Speeches: Delivered by renowned business leaders and innovators.

Panel Discussions: Focusing on emerging trends, challenges, and opportunities in the global business environment.

Networking Opportunities: Connecting industry leaders, entrepreneurs, and professionals from around the world.

Exhibition Area: Showcasing innovative products and services from leading companies.

Themed "A GLOBAL CONNECTIVITY, BRIDGING MARKETS AND BUSINESS MINDS," the summit boasted a stellar lineup of speakers who delved into the intricacies of contemporary business landscapes. Notable keynote speaker Jermina Sutaria Menon, Founder & Chief Strategy Officer at Knowetic alongside esteemed panelists from various sectors, provided invaluable insights into leadership, innovation, and the trajectory of India's industries.

Ajay Bairagi, Director & Founder, and Harshal Gawale, Founder & Head of Events, played pivotal roles in orchestrating the Globex Business Conclave & Awards 2024, ensuring meticulous execution and unwavering dedication.

The summit featured a Panel session with a diverse array of speakers.

Moderator : Kirit Mandavgane, Chief Strategy Officer, NSquare Xperts

Anooja Bashir, CEO & Co-founder, FlexiCloud

Neeraj Bansal, Partner, Co-Head and COO, India Global, KPMG in India

Shamanth S N, Director-New & Emerging Business, Rakuten

Nitin Athavle, General Manager, Rachana Lifespaces

Vishal Gandhi, Founder & CEO, BIORx Venture Advisors Pvt. Ltd.

Their insights and discussions enriched the event, offering actionable strategies for attendees.

Globex Business Conclave & Awards was graced by a Special Guests :

* Mr. Cuneyt Yavuzcan, CONSUL GENERAL OF Turkiye

* Dr. Ankita Singh, FOUNDER, HR ASSOCIATION OF INDIA, GUEST

* Bal Malkit Singh, Chairman - Core Committee Former President, All India Motor Transport Congress

The event concluded with a sense of achievement and optimism, with attendees invigorated by the insightful discussions and inspired by the exemplary leadership showcased throughout the day.

Below are esteemed award winners at Globex Business Conclave & Awards 2024

-CXO of the Year, Neeraj Bansal, Partner, Co-Head and COO, India Global, KPMG in India in Real Estate

-Sustainability Leader of the Year, Shamanth SN Director - New & Emerging Business at Rakuten India Enterprises Private Ltd.

-CEO of the Year, Dr. Vinod Kumar Yadav, Director at Varshil Brainy Grow in Education Sector

-Most Dynamic Practical Training Institute In India, International Institute of Professional Courses (IIPC India), Tejas Kharat & Swapna Kharat Director

-Database Professional Engineer of the Year- Vijay Panwar, Senior Software Engineer Excellence in Database Sector

-Inspirational Leadership in Lifesciences & Pharma, Gurpreet Singh Vice President, Managing Director Integrated Safety, IQVIA

-Logistics Excellence in Shipping & Transport, EAGLESPEED OVERSEAS LOGISTICS, T Krishna Goud CEO

-Best Online Travel Agency, EaseMyTrip in Travel & Tourism

-Healthcare Cloud Enablement & Interoperability Award, Sivachandran Selvaraj, Application Architect in IT

-Outstanding Achievement in Engineering, L & T Construction, Excellence in Engineering Industry

-Business Growth Partner of the Year - 2024, Narayan Bhargava Group

-Business Solution Provider of the Year - 2024, Calibehr Business Support Services Pvt Ltd.

-Logistics Excellence in Road Transport, EAGLESPEED OVERSEAS LOGISTICS , T Krishna Goud CEO

-Outstanding Civil Engineering Achievement (OCEA) Award, Bhavinbhai Lakhani, Project Controls Specialist Lead in Civil Engineering

-Women Icon of the Year, Mrs. Mamta Nilesh Kankariya, COO at Nsquare Xperts

-CEO OF THE YEAR, MR .DATTA MUTKULE, Executive Director at redi India quality services Pvt Ltd in EXCELLENCE IN QUALITY

-Most Admired IT Company of the Year, Atos Solutions & Systems Private Limited

-CEO of the Year, Vikas Chadha, Managing Director at GI Outsourcing in KPO Industry

-HR Leader of the Year- Men, Rajiv Ranjan Associate Vice President-Talent Acquisition at Trigyn Technologies Limited

-Health Tech Leader of the Year, Umamaheswara reddy Kudumul, Engineer Lead, in Health Care

-Women Entrepreneur of the Year, Anooja Bashir, CEO,Co-founder at FlexiCloud

-Best Event Photography, Ankit Sukhdev Bhoyar Founder & CEO at The Ank Photography

-Technology Orientation Award, Nilesh Jivraj Gundecha, Principal Architect at Nsquare Xperts

-Women in Tech Community Award, Bhavani Srinivasaiah, Technical Manager in Medical Technology

-Business Leader of the Year, Neeraj Bansal, Partner, Co-Head and COO, India Global, KPMG in India in Supply Chain Management

-Best Web & Mobile Development Company, TechMET IT Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

-Young Marketer of the year, Riya Gote, Founder, Scriberlee

-Innovation in ML (Machine Learning) Award, Sreenivasarao Amirineni, Senior BI/Analytics Architect in IT

-Young Woman Tech Leader of the Year, Aayushi Pranesh Dungarwal, Founder at TechMET IT Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

-Global Women Influencer Award, Dr. Anjana Vinod, Director,Impact Enhancer

-Education Leadership Awards, Shamanth SN Director - New & Emerging Business at Rakuten India Enterprises Private Ltd.

-Young IT Leader of the Year, Nikita Jain, Principal Architect at Nsquare Xperts

-Best 5 Star Hotel, Eros Hotel New Delhi Nehru Place in Hospitality sector

-Social Innovation Excellence Award, Shamanth SN Director - New & Emerging Business at Rakuten India Enterprises Private Ltd. in Society 5.0

-OUTSTANDING COMPANY TO WORK, FEATHER TOUCH BUSINESS SOLUTIONS

-Best AI Journey Partner for BFSI, Cylsys Software Solution Pvt. Ltd. in Information Technology

-Best Use of Innovation, Shreyaskumar Patel, Sr. Software Engineer, IEEE Senior Member in IT

-Logistics Excellence in Air Transport, EAGLESPEED OVERSEAS LOGISTICS T Krishna Goud ,CEO

-Best EdTech Startup of the Year, Varshil Brainy Grow, Ranu Yadav, Director

-HR Leader of the Year- Women, Ranjana Singh, AVP HR, Xoriant Solutions

-Rising Women Leader in Health & Wellness, Ms.Vineetha S, Happiness Engineer at The Arya Vaidya Chikitsalayam & Research Institute (AVCRI)

-Innovative Windows & Doors Manufacturing Company, DELTRA GLOBAL PROFILES PVT LTD, R V Kannan, Managing Director

-BEST PREMIUM AYURVEDIC WELLNESS CENTRE, ARYA VAIDYA CHIKITSALAYAM AND RESEARCH INSTITUTE, JIDESH GOPINATHAN GROUP CIO

-Best Product Leader - SaaS AI and Cloud, Vinay Aradhya Principal Product Manager

-ELS+ Innovation Award, Prashanth Mally, Solutions Architect at Ksoft Global

-Best Internet Banking Service Provider, Commercial Bank of Ceylon PLC, Bangladesh Operations

-Cloud Innovator of the Year, Soumya Barman, Senior Architect, Cloud in Information Technology

-Best use of IT in Health, Ashwini Pai, Engineer Lead Senior

-Best Executive Assistant & HR Future Leader of the Year 2024, Mr. Rahul Nandkumar Salunkhe, Executive Assistant to Executive Director & Group CTO, Uno Minda Ltd.

-Digital Marketing Agency of the Year, Globant

-Excellence in Healthcare IT, Keyur Patel, Lead Cloud Solution Architect in IT

-Best PR Agency of the Year, WordsWorth Media , Sandeep Chauhan CEO & FOUNDER

-Young Technology Leader Award, Manish Reddy Bendhi , Data Engineer (ETW)

About The Business Fame:

"The Business Fame" is a premier global media organization and magazine catering to C-Level executives, top management, millennials, and business decision-makers. It provides a platform for sharing success stories, addressing challenges, showcasing company profiles, and highlighting services offered by leading CEOs while supporting emerging professionals in their career endeavor's.

For upcoming events & media inquiries, please contact:

The Business Fame

Email: events@thebusinessfame.com

Phone: +91-8421361724 / 9834082190

https://thebusinessfame.com

