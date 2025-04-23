CEPT University Invites Practicing Architects to the Second Edition of Prestigious International Program in London

PRNewswire

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], April 23: CEPT University's CEPT Professional Programs (CPP) has announced the second edition of its highly acclaimed international program -- Global Practices in Architecture & Urban Design. This is the second batch of this program, and it is scheduled to take place from June 16 to June 24, 2025. This exclusive nine-day, on-site professional development experience in London is designed for practicing architects and urban designers eager to gain first-hand exposure to contemporary global practices in urban design, placemaking, and architectural innovation.

With only a few days left for applications to close, this program presents a timely and rare opportunity for professionals to engage deeply with one of the world's most dynamic urban environments. The application deadline is April 30, 2025, and interested individuals can apply for the program on this link: https://cpp.cept.ac.in/program/global-practices-in-architecture-urban-design-batch-02.

A Global Learning Experience Anchored in London

Curated and led by Prof. A Srivathsan, Head of the Centre for Research in Architecture and Urbanism at CRDF and Steven Smith, Director of London-based architecture firm, Urban Narrative, this immersive program offers an in-depth exploration of architectural and urban developments that have shaped modern London.

The program comprises guided walking tours to iconic precincts such as King's Cross, dialogues and workshops with leading architects and urban practitioners based in the UK, visits to major redevelopment sites, heritage quarters and culturally significant districts and tailored site visits based on participants' individual interests.

Emphasising the relevance of the program for practicing architects, Prof. Subhrangsu Goswami, Head - CPP, said, "London's urban transformation over the past century -- from the Olympic-led renewal of East London to the heritage-driven revival of South Kensington -- offers valuable insights into how cities adapt to change. In today's evolving architectural landscape, this program provides professionals with a unique opportunity to engage with global practices and critically explore the intersection of design, history, and urban innovation."

Who Should Apply

This program is exclusively tailored for mid-career and senior professionals in architecture and urban design who are looking to expand their practice internationally, engage with new design vocabularies, and learn from the lived realities of a city renowned for its urban complexity and design excellence.

Upon completion, participants will receive a Certificate from CEPT University, adding a globally recognized credential to their professional portfolio.

Application Process and Visa Support

Given the international nature of the program, CEPT Professional Programs (CPP) strongly encourages early application to allow sufficient time for visa processing. The admissions team will provide support letters and host an online pre-departure briefing to help participants prepare for the experience.

About CEPT University

CEPT University is a recognized leader in education and research in the areas of architecture, planning, design, technology and urban management. Its teaching programs aim to build thoughtful professionals and its research programs deepen understanding in its areas of expertise. CEPT University also undertakes advisory projects to support the national, state and city governments and large sections of private industry. Through its education, research and advisory activities, the University strives to contribute to enriching the lives of people in India's villages, towns and cities.

The University comprises five faculties: viz. the Faculty of Architecture, the Faculty of Planning, the Faculty of Technology, the Faculty of Design, and the Faculty of Management. In December 2023, CEPT University was recognized by the Government of India as a Centre of Excellence in Urban Planning and Design. This comes with an endowment of Rs. 250 Crore to be used towards the research and training on India specific knowledge in Urban Planning and Design over the next 25 years.

CEPT University was established by the CEPT University Act of 2005 enacted by the government of Gujarat. It was originally started in 1962 as the School of Architecture supported by the Ahmedabad Education Society. The Department of Scientific and Industrial Research (DSIR) of the Government of India recognizes the University as a Scientific and Industrial Research Organization (SIRO). CEPT University is recognized as a Center of Excellence by the Government of Gujarat. CEPT University has over 30 ongoing collaborations and exchange programs with top-ranked universities across the world.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2669979/CEPT_University_Program.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2323005/CEPT_University_Logo.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)