Champions Club Unveils Luxury Amenities at NATCON: Elevating Real Estate Value

VMPL Sydney [Australia], September 28: In celebration of World Tourism Day 2024, Champions Club, a premier lifestyle and experiential brand, has announced a suite of luxury offerings at NATCON, that promise to redefine the intersection of real estate, hospitality, and sustainable tourism. These new services--featuring high-end longevity clubs, luxury helicopter and charter operations, and eco-friendly beachfront homes with integrated lagoon amenities--are designed to provide developers with an opportunity to enhance the value of their properties while embracing sustainable and responsible tourism practices. Driving Real Estate Value Through Sustainable Tourism Champions Club's new offerings are positioned to assist developers in significantly boosting property value while aligning with the principles of sustainable tourism. By integrating amenities that promote wellness, luxury, and environmental responsibility, developers can enhance the marketability of their projects to a global audience, increasingly drawn to sustainable travel and eco-friendly living.

Beachfront Lagoon Homes: Redefining Sustainable Coastal Living

Champions Club's eco-friendly beachfront homes with integrated crystal lagoons are designed to blend seamlessly into natural landscapes, ensuring minimal environmental disruption. These homes provide residents with breathtaking coastal views and pristine, sustainable lagoon amenities, promoting tourism while preserving coastal ecosystems. This innovative concept appeals to developers seeking to offer eco-luxury real estate, attracting global buyers interested in responsible, high-end living.

High-End Longevity Clubs: A Paradigm Shift in Sustainable Wellness Living

Champions Club's longevity clubs offer state-of-the-art health and wellness services, including eco-conscious biohacking therapies, personalized wellness programs, and advanced diagnostic facilities. The design focuses on holistic well-being while minimizing environmental impact, aligning with the global trend towards sustainable tourism. These exclusive clubs attract a health-conscious, eco-aware clientele, making them a perfect addition to any residential or hospitality project aiming to blend wellness with sustainability.

Luxury Helicopter and Charter Operations: Promoting Sustainable Luxury Travel

In keeping with Champions Club's commitment to sustainable luxury, the newly announced helicopter and luxury charter operations offer high-net-worth individuals and corporate executives an efficient, carbon-offset travel solution. By integrating sustainable aviation technologies, this service not only enhances convenience but also supports a greener travel experience. Developers incorporating such services within their projects will find themselves at the forefront of innovation, appealing to environmentally responsible, luxury travelers.

Quote from Chairman

"As we celebrate World Tourism Day 2024, Champions Club is proud to contribute to a more sustainable and luxurious future in hospitality and real estate. Our new services at NATCON highlight our commitment to providing exceptional living experiences while empowering developers to tap into the growing demand for sustainable solutions" said Subhakar Rao Surapaneni, Chairman of Champions Club.

About Champions Club

Champions Club is a global leader in luxury, lifestyle and experiences, offering innovative solutions in real estate and travel. With a focus on sustainability, the brand's portfolio includes high-end wellness clubs, eco-conscious travel services, and exclusive residential developments, all designed to enhance the quality of life for residents and promote responsible tourism.

For more information, please contact: +91 9071900022

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)