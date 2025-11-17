Chanakya University Celebrates Foundation Day with Vision for Transformative Education

VMPL

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 17: Chanakya University today commemorated its Foundation Day, by celebrating the spirit of Vidya-Dana, the noble act of giving knowledge, as the University reflected on their deep-rooted commitment to holistic education, driven by contemporary relevance. The Foundation Day celebrations marked another milestone in their journey toward redefining higher education in India through interdisciplinary learning, innovation, and global engagement. The event brought together distinguished scholars, industry leaders, policy makers and students to commemorate the university's mission of nurturing ethical leaders and knowledge-driven change-makers.

The occasion also witnessed several inaugurations at the University campus including inauguration of the Bharati Auditorium and Airtel Cafeteria by Mr. Rakesh Bharti Mittal, Jamuna Devi Jindal Faculty Housing Block, Labs supported by Axis Bank's CSR initiative, Suman Nirmal Minda Foundation Guest House.

The foundation stone for a CBSE school was also laid by Anurag Behar, CEO of Azim Premji Foundation.

The University also inaugurated its Donor Wall, a symbolic Tree of Gratitude that honours the generous contributors whose support has nurtured the institution's growth. Each leaf carries the name of a patron, representing their enduring belief in the University's mission. This installation will stand as a timeless tribute to their philanthropy, inspiring future generations to contribute and strengthen the legacy of learning.

This academic year, Chanakya University achieved several remarkable milestones, welcoming over 1,000 students in just its fourth year, taking the total to 2400 students. An institution that started with three schools has now grown to six, and Centres of Excellence have expanded to seven. As the community grows bigger and groundbreaking ideas flourish, the University honoured the visionary leaders and patrons who made this journey possible.

The celebrations began with a ceremonial invocation followed by an address from the University Leadership, highlighting Chanakya University's rapid growth, academic achievements, and strategic initiatives that align with national educational priorities. The leadership emphasized the university's commitment to integrating ancient wisdom with modern scholarship--an ethos inspired by the university's namesake, the great thinker and strategist Chanakya.

Prof. Yashavantha Dongre, Vice-Chancellor-Chanakya University said, "On the occasion of the foundation Day of Chanakya University, I would like to highlight some key milestones. These include growth of Chanakya University from 100 students and three schools to 2,400 students and six schools in three years. We started with one Center of Excellence and today we have seven centers, and it is our wish that we grow, expand, not only in terms of number, but focus on the distinct features that a higher education ecosystem would need. At Chanakya, we have identified four distinct focus areas which should differentiate the university, and these are culture building, skill development, interdisciplinary learning, and research. I thank notablesupporters include Ajit Premji, Anurag Behar, Dr. Kiran Madhumarsan, Rakesh Bharti Mittal, Dr. Shamika Ravi, Mohandas, Prashant Prakash, and Dr. Somnath. And I also acknowledge the support of various individuals and organizations that have helped the university grow."

Speaking via video link on the occasion, Sri Azim Premji, Founder Chairman, of Wipro Ltd, said, "Having seen Chanakya University's journey so closely, I will congratulate the entire Chanakya team and its well wishes for what has been built in such a short period of time. I appreciate Chanakya University's leadership, including Dr MK Sridhar and MP Kumar, for their selflessness and relentless drive in establishing and nurturing the university. I would like to share three things that we have learned through our universities and observing the life of other institutions.

First, the most important thing in an institution is its culture. Unless there is a clear commitment to certain set of values, the culture of a University can never be built up and become strong. Second, Universities are built for decades and centuries, and therefore it is critical to continually improve and grow. I would urge all of you to think of not just the next 10 years, but the next 100 years and Thirdly, a university's central function is educating the young and one must never lose sight of this.

Dr. Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, Executive Chairperson, Biocon Ltd, said, "let me start by congratulating Mr. MP Kumar and Dr. Sridhar for establishing Chanakya University's School of Biosciences. I am excited about the institution's rapid growth and its focus on computational biology and AI. India has a unique advantage in generating population-level biomarkers and the transformative impact of AI on biology, including protein folding and personalized medicine is high. The future of bio biology is computational, and AI has transformed biology from a descriptive science into a design discipline. India's demographic diversity and digital health scale gives us a unique advantage in generating population level biomarkers, real world evidence and genome to microbiome insights, these are the very foundational layers for precision and personalized medicine.

We must build a sovereign AI stack, our own models, our own data architectures and eventually, our own semiconductor ecosystems. I am hoping the next breakthrough in biotechnology will come from your ideas, your courage, your labs and your conviction.

That's the message I have for Chanakya University's Center for Biosciences. So, I urge you dream audaciously, experiment fearlessly and innovate with purpose. Biotechnology is not merely an industry, it's the solution space for humanity's greatest challenges,

Sri Prashanth Prakash, Founding Partner, Accel India said, "I congratulate Chanakya University and I have a few focus areas for the University and these include, Expanding the university's Entrepreneurs Cell to become a leading incubation lab for social entrepreneurship. Establish a Center for Sustainability to drive deep-tech research and solutions for urban challenges. Explore how the university can leverage the power of AI while ensuring it does not disrupt critical thinking and finally, Prepare students to be "AI-native" and equipped for the future job market."

Mr. Rakesh Bharti Mittal, Co-Chairman, Bharti Airtel Foundation and Vice-Chairman, Bharti Enterprises said"At Bharti Airtel Foundation, we believe education is the key to preserving heritage while driving sustainable progress. Chanakya University exemplifies this vision by rooting students in India's civilisational wisdom while preparing them to be future global leaders. Our commitment to higher education spans both access and excellence - from enabling scholarships for deserving students to joining hands with world-class higher educational institutions. We are delighted to have partnered with Chanakya University, fostering an academic environment that is inspiring, aspirational, and globally relevant."

Sri T V Mohandas Pai, Chairman, Aarin Capital, said, " I would like to share a compelling vision of a modern "Ramarajya" - an ideal society where justice prevails, dharma guides all actions, and every individual can dream and achieve their potential. I fully support Chanakya University's ambition to become a premier hub where India's brightest minds, alongside students from across the globe, can interact, debate, and evolve into social change agents. All of us want society to do better; all of us want our young people to do better. Every child in India is our child I fully appreciate and wish success to Chanakya University for their commitment to nurturing talent, fostering innovation, and preparing students to contribute meaningfully to India and the world, while sparking conversations about integrating cultural ideals with contemporary educational objectives.

Dr. Shamika Ravi, Member, PM's Economic Advisory Council said, "There is an urgent need for Indian higher education institutions to address the growing disconnect between graduate unemployment and industry demand. This reflects a fundamental mismatch: higher education institutions historically focus on awarding degrees rather than equipping students with industry-relevant skills. Here I would like to urge Institutions like Chanakya University to take the lead role in plugging this gap. India needs an urgent shift from degree-oriented education to practical skill development that directly supports economic growth and entrepreneurship. I welcome Chanakya University efforts in establishing infrastructure and programs that support female students and faculty, since retention of talented women scholars requires targeted support. I would also encouraged the university to actively engage with local communities and urban challenges, including infrastructure, planning, and pollution. I urge the Chanakya University community--students, faculty, and scholars--to aspire for excellence and innovation. It is imperative that we combine academic achievement with practical engagement with industry to ensure that higher education directly contributes to India's development goals.

Dr: S. Somanath, Chancellor - Chanakya University, Former Chairman, ISRO, speaking on the occasion said, "I am privileged to contribute to the institution's growth. We are uniquely placed today and I believe we have a pivotal role to play in the transformation of education, research and in creating centres of excellence. As action points I would say that Strengthening community engagement and societal-relevant research, expanding global collaborations and exchange programs, nurturing an inclusive, diverse, and vibrant campus culture and establishing signature structures of excellence in technology, public policy, sustainability, and civilization studies. I also feel our focus areas should be around AI and data-driven thinking, sustainability, climate solutions, and innovation, creating job creators, future ready education and deepen the research culture and focus on high-impact research and innovation. Our vision for the next five years would be to position Chanakya University as a leading research-intensive institution in India, establishing signature structures of excellence in technology, public policy, sustainability, and civilization studies, Expanding global collaborations, strengthening community engagement, and nurturing a diverse and vibrant campus culture."

