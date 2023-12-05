Changing Tree and IRIS Home Fragrances takes festive gifting to a whole new level

IMC

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 5: Changing Tree, a prominent Bengaluru-based creative and technology company, in collaboration with Ralph & Das, proudly released a start studded digital campaign with Angad Bedi & Neha Dhupia at the core, to announce a new fragrance range from IRIS Home Fragrances and to re-define gifting this festive season.

Changing Tree played a pivotal role in amplifying the campaign across the digital landscape.

The collaborative effort between Changing Tree, Ralph & Das and IRIS has set a new standard for creativity and technology integration in the home fragrance industry.

Known for their cutting-edge solutions and forward-thinking approach, Changing Tree has brought a unique blend of creativity and technology to enhance the reach and resonance of the campaign. Leveraging their expertise, Changing Tree provided innovative strategies and digital solutions that captivated audiences and elevated the overall brand impact.

"We're thrilled to partner with IRIS Home Fragrances and the team from the partner agency in making this campaign a success," said Idrees, Founder & CEO of Changing Tree. "Our team is dedicated to pushing the boundaries of creativity and technology, and this collaboration allowed us to create a campaign that not only stands out in the market, but also provides an immersive experience for consumers."

The success of the campaign highlights the effectiveness of synergizing creative design and technology in the realm of home fragrances. By fusing Changing Tree's ingenuity with the aromatic excellence of IRIS Home Fragrances, the campaign not only reached a broader audience but also garnered heightened engagement and positive feedback.

On this occasion, celebrity couple Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia said, "We're delighted to be a part of this collaboration which holds a special place in our hearts. Our shared values resonate with the brand's ethos, making this partnership truly meaningful. As we embrace this festive season, it brings us immense joy to celebrate it together. In the season of Diwali, we extend our warmest wishes for a joyous and prosperous celebration to everyone."

Speaking on the occasion, Kiran Ranga, Managing Director and Master Fragrance Creator, Ripple Fragrances, said, "Iris' collaboration with Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi has been a cornerstone of our campaign's success. Their contributions have truly captured the essence of our brand. We're excited about this partnership and grateful to Changing Tree and Ralph and Das for enhancing and promoting our brand so effectively."

