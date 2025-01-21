Chetu foundation distributes blankets, coats, and gloves to help people during india's harsh winter months

VMPL

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 21: The Chetu Foundation, the charitable arm of Chetu, a global software solutions and support services provider, recently completed its second and final Winter Gear Drive in Noida and nearby areas. The initiative provides warmth and comfort to underserved communities during winter. Throughout two events held in December, and most recently this month, Chetu Team Members distributed essential winter items, including blankets, coats, gloves, and scarves, to individuals and families facing financial hardship. The second event marked the culmination of the Foundation's efforts to extend support during the year's coldest months.

"Completing the Winter Gear Drive reinforces our commitment to supporting our local communities," said Shaili Bansal, Executive Director of the Chetu Foundation. "The dedication of our team members and their efforts to bring comfort to those in need inspires us to continue creating meaningful change."

Team Members, who participated in the drive, shared their experiences.

"Participating in the second phase was heartwarming. Knowing that we could bring some relief to those struggling during winter makes this initiative truly special," said Manish Tyagi, Human Resource Manager at Chetu.

Sakham Dubey, a Team Member, added: "Being part of the Winter Gear Drive was a deeply fulfilling experience. Seeing the gratitude in people's eyes reminded me how small efforts can make a big difference."

The Winter Gear Drives are part of the Chetu Foundation's broader mission to empower communities and improve lives through its focus on:

* Disaster Recovery

* Education

* Health

* Humanitarian Assistance

About Chetu India:

Founded in 2000, Chetu is an award-winning software solutions and support services provider. Employing over 2,800 software experts across the globe, Chetu is propelled from its three main software development centers located in Sector 63, Noida. Featuring over 169,000 square feet of development space, these state-of-the-art facilities provide the ideal setting for developers to work on the latest software solutions and rapidly advance their careers. Aside from offering superior development environments and a Training & Development Centre for the local community, Chetu's Noida campus also features modern amenities and programs such as gyms, cafeterias, and company-sponsored clubs to further promote the growth mindset of the Chetu family. For more information and to see current career opportunities, visit www.chetu.com.

About Chetu Foundation:

Founded in 2018, Chetu Foundation is the non-profit subsidiary of Chetu, a global provider of software development solutions and support services. Created to aid its team members in their philanthropic interests, the Chetu Foundation's mission is based on the principles of "Empowering Children," "Improving the Quality of Life," "Giving Back to Communities," and "Creating and Sustaining Change." To learn more about the Chetu Foundation and the work of the Chetu team members, visit chetufoundation.org.

