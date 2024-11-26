Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav inaugurates the 17th AUAP General Conference Hosted by Jagran Lakecity University

PNN

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], November 26: One of the most prestigious global conferences, the 17th AUAP (Association of Universities of Asia and the Pacific) General Conference, is being organised in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, from November 18th-20th, 2024, by Jagran Lakecity University. Such a conference is being organised for the first time in India, and Bhopal is the city which was chosen to be the host city.

The event included the 56th AUAP Executive Board Meeting and the General Assembly Meeting. Chancellors, vice chancellors, and global education leaders from across 15 nations will be attending this conference along with senior academics, researchers, and administrators. The conference, which was themed "Paradigm Shift in Higher Education: Values for Life "was inaugurated by Honourable Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Dr. Mohan Yadav, and attended by Shri. Hari Mohan Gupta, Chancellor, JLU, Honourable Deputy Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Shri Rajendra Shukla, Chancellor JLU Shri Abhishek Mohan Gupta, Dr. Sabur Khan, outgoing President of AUAP and Chancellor Daffodil University Bangladesh, Prof. Anoop Swarup, Secretary General of AUAP. Peter Laurel and Dr. Nilanjan Chattopadhyay, Vice Chancellor, JLU.

Dr. Mohan Yadav, speaking in Hindi, highlighted the richness of Indian culture and education, citing the ancient university of Takshila as a prime example of knowledge sharing and cultural exchange. The Honourable Chief Minister emphasised the importance of understanding diverse cultures and the need for global citizenship to address global challenges. Drawing from the wisdom of Chanakya, he stressed the significance of strategic thinking, diplomacy, and effective governance in navigating world politics. He encouraged delegates to follow Chanakya's principles of knowledge, wisdom, and diplomacy. His address was well-received by the attendees, who appreciated his insights on cultural exchange, global citizenship, and the importance of Indian history.

Hari Mohan Gupta, the incoming President of AUAP and Chancellor of Jagran Lakecity University, emphasised the need for education rooted in Indian values and the philosophy of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam - the world as one family. He advocated for holistic learning that nurtures the mind, body, and soul, fostering qualities like self-reliance, empathy, and social harmony. Gupta stressed the importance of prioritising emotional intelligence, dignity, and values versus reliance on technology, urging that the education system should integrate critical thinking, intellectual curiosity, sports, and spirituality. He called for a model that prepares students not only for specialisations but also for understanding their broader roles in society. Reiterating AUAP's commitment to these ideals, he encouraged collective efforts to build a harmonious global community.

Jian Xi Teng, a UNESCO Programme Specialist, emphasised the need for higher education to address global challenges like climate change, inequality, and technological disruptions. He stressed the importance of values-based, lifelong learning to foster peace, sustainability, and inclusivity, particularly in regions like South Asia.

Dr. D.P. Singh, Chancellor of the Tata Institute of Social Sciences, Dr. Vinay Kumar Pathak, President AIU, Dr. Pankaj Mittal, Secretary General AIU also attended the conferences. The conference spread from 18th to 20th November and had various panel sessions, keynote addresses, deliberations and discussions around the theme. Tribal dancers facilitated by MP Tourism and classical singers from Varanasi, students of JLU, enthralled the audiences with mesmerising cultural performances over the three days.

