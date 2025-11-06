CircleChess launches India's First Tech-Driven "Play & Learn" Interactive Chess Classroom for kids

VMPL

New Delhi [India], November 6: In a world where technology is redefining education, CircleChess is proud to announce its latest innovation: India's first live, interactive, and fully tech-driven chess classroom designed for learners of all levels. The Caissa School of Chess is not just another online chess program - it's an immersive experience where the game comes alive like never before.

Interactive Learning Like Never Before

Gone are the days of passive learning. With CircleChess's advanced classroom technology, students can solve live puzzles, interact directly with elite coaches, and participate in real-time game analysis. Every session is designed to engage the mind, sharpen skills, and make learning chess both fun and highly effective.

More detailed demonstration:

https://youtu.be/RDloZv36UU4?si=OVrA9ajrQnqsop4_

Unlike traditional one-way instruction, CircleChess's platform enables students to Play and Learn simultaneously. Every move, puzzle, and decision is tracked and analyzed, delivering instant feedback so learners can immediately understand their strengths, weaknesses, and opportunities.

This is what Founder of CircleChess Mr. Kumar Gaurav had to say about this innovation-

"At CircleChess, we believe that learning chess should be as exciting as playing it. The Caissa School of Chess brings that vision to life - combining live interaction, AI intelligence, and human mentorship into one seamless experience. Our goal is to make chess learning engaging, measurable, and accessible for every child, wherever they are. And with this we are redefining the way how technology and chess can come together."

During class, the coach can also share a chess position on screen and instantly transform it into an interactive puzzle for students to solve, providing real-time guidance and feedback and all this with a click of a button! This dynamic approach turns the classroom into an environment where children actively engage, experiment, and grow -removing the fear of mistakes while encouraging risk-taking, creativity, and confident decision-making.

A Classroom That Adapts to You

From beginners to aspiring champions, every learner finds a customized journey. The combination of live interaction, AI-assisted gameplay, and expert mentorship makes the Caissa School of Chess a truly revolutionary approach to mastering the game.

No two players think alike - and neither should their learning journeys.

At the Caissa School of Chess, every learner's experience is personalized.

Whether you're a beginner exploring the basics or an aspiring champion preparing for tournaments, their system adapts to your needs through AI-assisted gameplay, real-time analysis, and customized feedback.

Not just this - past classes, recordings, or even video courses on the platform can now be made interactive. With the help of this new feature, learners can pause any moment in a recorded session to solve or analyze a position being discussed. This transforms passive watching into active engagement, allowing students to learn from every move, even outside live sessions.

Pause, Think, and Play: Learners can now pause any recorded or live session to analyze a position, test variations, or solve puzzles - making even past classes interactive and hands-on.

You can see that, Exact same position that the learner paused (as shown in the above image), is now converted to a live puzzle in less than a second.

Co-founder, Swati Agrawal shared-

"This is not just a platform; it's a movement toward smarter learning. With Caissa, we've built an environment where technology, creativity, and mentorship come together to empower every student to enjoy the process of learning. The best part is seeing how kids look forward to each class - they're not just learning chess, they're learning how to think."

This balance of technology and human guidance ensures that each student not only learns faster but learns smarter.

Learn From Top-Level Coaches

The program features Grandmasters, International Masters, and other titled players who bring their expertise directly to each student. The holistic environment at Caissa School of Chess with Personalized guidance, 1-on-1 mentor to guide the student to the right direction, and live feedback ensure that every learner progresses at their own pace while enjoying the thrill of playing and learning in real-time.

20 Titled Players are already part of Masters Pride and are creating a huge impact in Chess learning ecosystem

The impact of CircleChess's live, interactive, and tech-driven classroom is already being felt by young learners across India. For many students, this isn't just another online session - it's a new way of experiencing chess altogether.

"Joining the class is as easy as a click, and the best part is getting instant feedback on my moves - no waiting, no guessing. It feels like I'm learning through play," said one of the learners from the Caissa School of Chess, describing her experience in the live interactive sessions." says, Sreshthaa a Caissa School of Chess student from Intermediate batch

"I love how the puzzles appear live on screen. I can try my moves, see if I'm right, and even compete on the leaderboard - it's like learning and playing at the same time!" shared Anshika Dongre, who enjoys solving real-time puzzles and tracking her progress through the in-class leaderboard.

Another student Avanthikaa added:

"Learning from Grandmasters and elite coaches in real time has been amazing. I've improved my calculations, understood new strategies, and can clear all my doubts instantly - something you just can't do in normal video lessons,"

Holistic and Tech-Enhanced Approach

Beyond pure chess, the curriculum incorporates psychological insights, game analysis, and interactive challenges. Their tech-driven platform allows students to play alongside AI opponents that mimic human-like strategies, review their games, and receive continuous progress tracking.

The platform eliminates passive learning by turning chess education into an immersive, game-like experience. It encourages curiosity, creativity, and confident decision-making - transforming the traditional chess class into a space where innovation meets mastery. CircleChess's interactive classroom doesn't just teach the game; it brings it to life, setting a new global benchmark for how chess can be learned, experienced, and enjoyed.

Chief Chess Officer, and Former coach of World Champion Gukesh - GM Vishnu Prasanna shared-

"We are merging the art of chess with the power of technology.Coaches are now able to engage with students in real time - analyzing games, sharing puzzles, and tracking improvement instantly. This level of interactivity and feedback was unthinkable a few years ago. With CircleChess, we are building a future where technology amplifies human coaching, not replaces it."

This approach is unprecedented in the chess ecosystem. CircleChess, with a proven track record of successfully building and launching educational platforms, has designed this solution in India for the world. Early results speak for themselves: students are not only learning more effectively but are also enjoying the process, returning to class excited rather than reluctant. The interactive nature of every session ensures that each student is fully engaged, transforming learning into a truly playful, immersive, and memorable experience.

Beyond the Board: Continuous Innovation

At CircleChess, innovation doesn't stop at interactivity. The platform constantly evolves to provide a seamless and enriched learning experience. With integrated progress dashboards, parents and students can now monitor learning goals, attendance, and performance improvements in real time. Smart scheduling tools automatically recommend ideal class times based on availability and progress pace, making learning flexible and organized.

Students can participate in AI-driven practice arenas, where Caissa -CircleChess's intelligent chess assistant--curates personalized challenges, tracks mistakes, and adapts lessons dynamically. The built-in Performance Heatmap highlights key improvement areas and celebrates milestones, ensuring learners stay motivated throughout their journey.

To further enhance engagement, CircleChess also makes Peer Play Zones, where students of similar levels can collaborate, challenge, and learn from each other in supervised environments, promoting teamwork, healthy competition, and community building.

Smarter Notifications and Seamless Communication

CircleChess ensures that students never miss a moment of learning. With proactive notifications through in-app alerts, WhatsApp, and IVR calls, learners and parents stay updated about upcoming classes, assignments, and progress updates. These intelligent reminders are context-aware - meaning they adjust based on time zones, session changes, and individual schedules.

Additionally, all communication is now centralized within the Caissa platform, replacing the clutter of multiple WhatsApp groups. Every question, query, or feedback is tracked, ensuring timely responses and accountability. If an issue remains unresolved beyond 48 hours, it's automatically escalated to the leadership team - ensuring every learner receives dedicated attention and support.

Join the Future of Chess Learning

CircleChess's live, interactive classrooms are setting a new standard for chess education. For students who want to learn, grow, and compete, this is more than a class - it's a chess revolution.

As India's leading tech-driven chess education platform, CircleChess is dedicated to transforming how chess is taught and learned. By combining world-class coaching, interactive technology, and AI-driven insights, CircleChess makes learning chess engaging, immersive, and highly effective for students of all levels. With a proven track record of successfully building educational platforms, CircleChess has designed this solution in India for the world, bringing global standards of chess learning to every student's fingertips.

Students don't just watch - they participate, experiment, and grow in every session. With live, interactive classrooms, instant feedback, and mentorship from elite coaches, learners look forward to every class rather than seeing it as a routine.

Join the Caissa School of Chess today to experience the first-ever play-and-learn tech-driven chess classroom, develop your skills dynamically, and make every move count!

