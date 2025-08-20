CloudThat - The Award-Winning Training and Consulting Company Is Now a Great Place To Work

VMPL

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], August 20: CloudThat, a multiple global award-winning company in cloud training and consulting services, is proud to announce that it has been certified as a Great Place To Work®. This prestigious certification is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at CloudThat, with 85% of employees endorsing CloudThat's outstanding work environment.

Great Place To Work is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation.

"At Great Place To Work, we believe a great workplace is built through trust, purpose, and a people-first approach. By earning this certification, CloudThat has demonstrated its commitment to prioritizing employee experience and cultivating a culture where people thrive. This milestone celebrates your team's dedication to creating a workplace that inspires excellence," said Balbir Singh, CEO, Great Place To Work, India.

"We are thrilled to receive the Great Place To Work certification, a testament to our commitment to creating an exceptional employee experience. Our success is built on a culture that welcomes everyone, encourages initiative, thrives on collaboration, and champions excellence with monthly awards for top performers. We also support our employees by reimbursing their upskilling costs, empowering our team to continuously learn, grow and innovate in a supportive work environment," remarked Bhavesh Goswami, Founder & CEO of CloudThat.

CloudThat celebrates this milestone as a shared achievement, reflecting the collective efforts of its team to build a workplace that inspires, innovates, and uplifts. The company looks forward to continuing its journey of fostering a culture where employees are empowered to grow, collaborate, and drive transformative change in the technology space.

About CloudThat

Founded in 2012 by Bhavesh Goswami, CloudThat is India's first cloud training and consulting company. Headquartered in Bengaluru, India - it specializes in Cloud Migration, DevOps, Gen AI, Data, and AI/ML, serving 250+ clients across 30+ countries with 500+ projects. As a Microsoft Solutions Partner and AWS Premier Tier Services Partner, CloudThat drives digital transformation for clients worldwide. CloudThat has trained 850,000+ professionals in 600+ certifications, earning multiple global accolades from Microsoft, AWS, and Google Cloud totaling 12 awards in 8 years. CloudThat continues to empower professionals and enterprises worldwide to thrive in the digital-first world.

About Great Place To Work®

Backed by 30 years of data, Great Place To Work is the global authority on workplace culture. Through its proprietary For All™ Model and Trust Index™ Survey, it gives organizations the recognition and tools to create a consistently positive employee experience. Its mission is to help every place become a great place to work for all, driving business growth, improving lives, and empowering communities. Through globally recognized and coveted Great Place To Work Certification™ and highly competitive Best Workplaces™ Lists, Great Place To Work enables employers to attract and retain talent, benchmark company culture, and increase revenue. Its platform enables leaders to truly capture, analyze and understand the experience of every employee, and compare outcomes with data collected from more than 100 million employees in 150 countries worldwide.

