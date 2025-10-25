Colab Platforms to Form 'Colab Semiconductor Pvt. Ltd.'

PNN

New Delhi [India], October 25: Colab Platforms, a diversified Technology Company, today announced the decision to incorporate "Colab Semiconductor Private Limited", a wholly owned subsidiary, to enter India's rapidly expanding semiconductor manufacturing and OSAT industry.

India's semiconductor market presents an unprecedented investment opportunity, projected to grow from $52 billion in 2024-25 to $108 billion by 2030, representing a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15%. This expansion is driven by surging domestic demand for electronics, government incentives totalling ₹76,000 crores under the India Semiconductor Mission, and India's strategic positioning to capture a significant share of the projected $1 trillion global semiconductor market by 2030.

India's Semiconductor Revolution: Massive Growth Potential Backed by Bold Government

India's semiconductor demand is being propelled by rapid adoption across diverse sectors, including automotive electronics driven by electric vehicle growth and advanced driver assistance systems, widespread use of smartphones and smart devices, acceleration of 5G network infrastructure, expansion of data centres, rising industrial Internet of Things (IoT) applications, and advances in renewable energy technologies. This demand surge, coupled with supportive policy and ecosystem development, positions early movers like Colab Platforms to capture substantial long-term value.

The initiative directly supports the Atmanirbhar Bharat vision championed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, enabling self-reliance through technology leadership while integrating with global supply chains. With India currently importing over ₹1.05 lakh crore worth of semiconductors annually, domestic manufacturing will strengthen national security, reduce import dependence, and create over 1.3 lakh direct and indirect jobs.

By venturing into the semiconductor space, an industry known for high entry barriers, long-term contracts, and recurring revenues, Colab Platforms is reinforcing its position as a multi-sector technology powerhouse. This expansion will complement Colab Platform's portfolio, which includes recent ventures in Artificial Intelligence, Blockchain, E-sports, Fintech, and Drone Technologies, positioning the company as a multi-sector technology powerhouse.

Colab Platform's entry into semiconductor manufacturing and the OSAT segment aligns perfectly with its broader mission to participate in strategic, high-growth technology sectors that shape the future of digital economies. The move is expected to unlock multi-decade growth potential, strengthen India's technology sovereignty, and create significant enterprise value as the semiconductor ecosystem evolves. Said Puneet Singh, Managing Director of Colab Platforms Limited."

This strategic move follows the company's recent establishment of "Colab Intelligence Private Limited" for artificial intelligence operations, demonstrating Colab Platform's commitment to diversified technology leadership across high-growth sectors.

About Colab Platforms

Colab Platforms Limited is a diversified technology, sports, and digital ventures company focused on building integrated ecosystems spanning esports, physical sports infrastructure, Sporting events, influencer collaborations, and digital content delivery. With a vision to strengthen India's sports and youth economy, Colab is creating sustainable value across multiple verticals. website: www.colabplatforms.com.

