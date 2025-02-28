Convrse Spaces: Pioneering The Future Of Immersive Proptech With Magicbricks (The Times Group)

VMPL

New Delhi [India], February 28: In a defining moment for the Proptech industry, Convrse Spaces has emerged as the undisputed leader in immersive real estate technology, solidifying its position with a strategic merger with MagicBricks (The Times Group). This landmark collaboration, marked by MagicBricks acquiring a majority stake is believed to be a $50 million worth deal.This has amplified Convrse Spaces' influence, setting new benchmarks in VR, AR, and AI-powered real estate solutions. With this merger Convrse Spaces gains unparalleled market reach, expanding into Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, and broadening its scope into commercial and retail real estate.

Transforming Real Estate Through Innovation

Convrse Spaces was founded as a result of a challenge personally encountered by its co-founder and CEO, Vikrant Singh. Together with Vishesh Khatri (CBO) and Anshul Padyal (CTO), they set out to develop innovative solutions to address this issue. What began as an experimental project soon evolved into a game-changing venture, disrupting the traditional real estate landscape. Their revolutionary web-based VR walkable tours redefined property showcasing, making Convrse Spaces the first in India to introduce this innovative solution.

Over the last five years, the company has grown exponentially, carving a niche as a Proptech Innovator. By leveraging cutting-edge technology, Convrse Spaces has crafted immersive digital representations of over 600 million square feet, reshaping the way buyers and developers interact with properties. Their portfolio helps to digitalize the entire user experience which includes:

* Immersive Visualisation Suite: Engage customers with an immersive visualisation suite which includes Interactive Virtual Reality Tours, Video Walkthroughs and Inventory Selection Modules.

* Interactive Technology Suite: Advanced tools like Location Maps and AI Sales Bots integrated on top of Websites & Web-based VR to showcase minute project details and decision-making.

* AI-Driven Sales App: A one-stop solution for all your sales content, collated in an intuitive, easy-to-navigate interface for better sales pitching and analysis of conversations that happen during the meeting. It acts as a sales enablement tool for better record-keeping and context setting for next meetings.

* Phygital Experiences Centres: Redefined sales galleries with high-end technology enabled experiences involving interactive miniature models, projection mapping, phygital tables, immersive AV rooms and a lot other things .

A New Era with Magicbricks (The Times Group)

The synergy between the two powerhouses is set to redefine property transactions, tripling buyer engagement and enhancing sales efficiency by 20%.

As the industry leader, Convrse Spaces continues to innovate, shaping the future of real estate with profound passion and precision. Their journey is a testament to how technology, when harnessed effectively, can advance an entire industry, making property buying and selling an immersive, seamless, and highly efficient experience.

