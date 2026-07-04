CuberaTech India Partners With Grant Thornton Bharat to Accelerate AI-Driven AdTech Leadership in India and Beyond

BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], July 3: CuberaTech India Private Limited ("Cubera"), the India operations of Eleos Social Inc., a US-headquartered global technology company with operations across the US, India, and Europe, today announced a landmark strategic partnership with Grant Thornton Bharat ("GTBharat"), one of India's foremost professional services firms. The partnership is aimed at providing Cubera with management consulting and technology advisory support, positioning the company for non-linear growth as it accelerates its mission to define the future of AI-driven advertising and audience intelligence across global markets.

A Transformative Strategic Alliance

The collaboration brings together Cubera's cutting-edge AdTech and Data Management Platform (DMP) capabilities with GTBharat's deep domain expertise in business strategy, corporate development, and technology transformation. Effective May 1, 2026, GTBharat's senior consulting leaders are embedded within Cubera's leadership structure to drive high-impact outcomes across business development, AI strategy, and global expansion.

"This partnership brings together Grant Thornton Bharat's dGTL-led transformation capability, deep customer access, and execution rigor with Cubera's powerful AI and data platform. Together, we are focused on turning advanced technology into real, scalable business outcomes, both in India and globally."

-- Ashootosh Chand, Partner - dGTL, Grant Thornton Bharat

Building a Multi-Billion Dollar Global AdTech Business at Pace

The partnership with Grant Thornton Bharat is a defining chapter in Eleos Social Inc. and Cubera's deliberate strategy of building a multi-billion-dollar global AdTech business through high-velocity execution and precisely calibrated strategic alliances. With a full-stack AI AdTech platform already live and generating revenue, a data infrastructure targeting hundreds of millions of users, a filed deep learning patent portfolio, and GTBharat providing end-to-end management consulting across commercial strategy, AI technology positioning, and global expansion, Cubera is engineering the conditions for accelerated scale and market leadership. The engagement spans the full breadth of Cubera's growth agenda, from forging transformative brand and data partnerships and architecting a first-party data ecosystem to translating its AI and deep learning capabilities into a globally compelling market narrative, positioning the company to capture market leadership in compressed timeframes.

"What we are building at Eleos and Cubera is a multi-billion dollar global AdTech business and we are building it at a pace that conventional growth trajectories simply cannot match. Strategic alliances like the one we have forged with Grant Thornton Bharat are the engine of that velocity. They compress years of capability-building into months, unlock networks and credibility that take a decade to cultivate organically, and create the asymmetric uplift that turns a strong platform into a dominant one. The technology is built, the data infrastructure is scaling, and the global structure is in place. This alliance is the accelerant and we fully intend to use it."

-- Dr. Samartha Nagabhushanam & Daniel Bland, Co-founders & Co-chairmen - Eleos Social Inc. | CuberaTech India Private Limited

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)