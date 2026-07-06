Cummins and CII strengthen their collaborative commitment for Cleaner Air with the Launch of an Advanced Decision Support System

PRNewswire

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], July 6: Reaffirming its commitment to creating healthier and more sustainable communities, Cummins in India, a leading integrated power solutions provider marked another milestone in the evolution of the Cleaner Air Better Life (CABL) initiative, with the launch of an advanced Decision Support System (DSS) for air quality management in Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad. Conceptualized by Cummins in India, CII and NITI Aayog, CABL has evolved into a national multi-stakeholder platform bringing together government, industry, academia, civil society and communities to address air pollution through four focused task forces on clean transport, clean fuel, clean industry and biomass management.

- Advanced Decision Support System empowers Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad with predictive, data-driven insights for improved air quality management.

- Cleaner Air Better Life (CABL) continues to unite government, industry, academia and civil society to deliver scalable environmental solutions.

Developed in collaboration with the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC), and Airvoice, the DSS platform will enable authorities to make more proactive, data-driven decisions to improve urban air quality. It will provide city authorities with up to 72-hour air quality forecasts and actionable insights to plan timely interventions, identify pollution hotspots, investigate emerging air quality events, and anticipate pollution episodes.

Shveta Arya, Managing Director, Cummins India Ltd. and Chairperson, CII Cleaner Air Better Life, said, "Every city has a unique air quality challenge and therefore requires a unique solution. By expanding this collaborative model from Delhi to cities like Pune, we are creating a blueprint for cleaner, more resilient urban environments. By convening government, academia, industry, technical institutions and startups, our focus is on enabling data-backed hyperlocal solutions to address city-specific emission sources; from transport to construction and creating measurable impact where it matters most."

Since its inception, the CABL forum has expanded from policy dialogue to on-ground implementation, delivering measurable impact across rural India by reaching over 1 lakh farmers, avoiding 6.4 lakh tonnes of crop residue burning, conserving 71 billion liters of water, and reducing an estimated 1.3 lakh tonnes of CO₂ emissions, 432 villages and 4.8+ lakh acres covered.

Ashish Aggarwal, Executive Director & Chief Administrative Officer, Cummins India, said, "At Cummins, we believe our commitment to sustainability extends beyond our operations to the communities we serve. Through the Cleaner Air Better Life initiative we are enabling collaborative, on-ground action that delivers measurable environmental outcomes and contributes to healthier, more resilient communities."

Mr. Shikhar Jain, Executive Director - CII - CESD, added, "The Cleaner Air Better Life initiative demonstrates how collaboration and technology can accelerate environmental progress. By adopting and empowering with predictive, data-driven planning, we are helping cities make smarter decisions that improve air quality and public health."

The launch of the DSS at the Clean Air Forum brought together senior government leaders, including the Municipal Commissioner of Pune and the District Collector of Pune, alongside representatives from PMC, Mr. Naval Kishore Ram, Municipal Commissioner, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and Co-Convener of the Clean Air Forum and PCMC, additionally Mr. Jitendra Dudi, District Collector, Pune, industry leaders, academia, research institutions and civil society organizations, reinforcing the importance of public-private collaboration in advancing cleaner air solutions.

About Cummins Group in India:

Established in 1962 and headquartered in Pune, Cummins Group in India is a leading provider of integrated power solutions for the industrial and automotive sectors. The company operates through 12 legal entities. With a wide-ranging portfolio, the company is engaged in designing, manufacturing, distributing, and servicing engines and powertrain-related components for commercial vehicles, gensets, and industrial markets. The company has 19 state-of-the-art manufacturing plants, assembly, and distribution facilities. With over 600 customer touchpoints, the company is committed to powering the success of its customers and ensuring that its services and solutions are readily accessible. The company creates value for customers, investors, employees and strengthens communities through its' corporate responsibility global priorities: education, equity and environment. The company has over 15,500 employees, who contribute their expertise and commitment to ensuring Cummins Group in India delivers on its mission of "making people's lives better by powering a more prosperous world."

About the Cleaner Air Better Life (CABL) Initiative:

The Cleaner Air Better Life (CABL) Initiative is a flagship, industry-led programme launched by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) in partnership with NITI Aayog to address the challenge of air pollution through collaborative and evidence-based action. The initiative aims to improve air quality and enhance the quality of life for citizens by bringing together government, industry, academia, and civil society to develop and implement sustainable solutions.

CABL supports cities in designing and executing innovative, data-driven approaches to air quality management, strengthening institutional capacity, and promoting collaborative governance. Through stakeholder engagement, technical support, knowledge sharing, and policy advocacy, the initiative seeks to accelerate the adoption of effective interventions that contribute to healthier, more resilient, and sustainable urban environments across India.

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