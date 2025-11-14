CyberMindr Wins Innovation in Preemptive Exposure Management Award at 2025 CISO Conclave

VMPL

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 14: Cybersecurity startup CyberMindr has been recognized for innovation in preemptive exposure management at the 11th Edition of the CISO Conclave & Awards 2025. The event was held in Bengaluru on November 13. CyberMindr was a Silver Partner at the event, presented by CrowdStrike and organized by UBS Forums.

The award acknowledges CyberMindr's work in developing an automated platform that helps enterprises identify and address cyber risks before an attack occurs. Using a multi-stage attack simulation engine, the platform emulates more than 16,000 real-world threat techniques to uncover vulnerabilities, validate exposures, and map potential attack paths.

"Cybersecurity must evolve from detection and response to true preemptive defense," said Sudheer Kanumalli, Founder and CEO of CyberMindr. "Our platform allows organizations to view their digital environment from an attacker's perspective, helping them mitigate risks before they can be exploited."

The CISO Conclave, in its 11th year, brought together senior security leaders from across India's corporate and technology sectors, including executives from Infosys, Visa, TVS Group, and Biocon, to discuss emerging challenges in digital resilience.

The sessions explored themes such as AI-driven defense, zero-trust frameworks, and continuous threat exposure management, reflecting how automation and intelligence are reshaping security strategies.

As part of the conclave, CyberMindr showcased how its technology integrates attacker behaviors and validated exposure mapping to provide enterprises with actionable visibility across cloud, network, and third-party environments.

Analysts note that tools like CyberMindr reflect a wider industry shift from traditional vulnerability management toward continuous exposure validation. This brings a proactive model that mirrors how threat actors operate rather than how defenders traditionally respond.

Founded in 2024, CyberMindr focuses on continuous threat exposure management, combining automation, intelligence, and attacker emulation to help organizations strengthen their cyber resilience.

About CyberMindr

CyberMindr is a fully automated cybersecurity platform that helps organizations identify and fix vulnerabilities in their internet-exposed assets from a hacker's perspective. By simulating over 16,000 real-world attack techniques, CyberMindr continuously validated exposures and discovered attack paths, prioritized risks, and automated remediation with near-zero false positives.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)