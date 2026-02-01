Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty hints at muted start; FM Sitharaman to present Budget 2026
Budget 2026 | Stock Market LIVE Updates on February 1, 2026: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is scheduled to present the Union Budget for FY27 in the Lok Sabha at 11:00 AM today
Stock Market LIVE Updates on Sunday, February 1, 2026: GIFT Nifty futures signalled a subdued start for benchmark Indian equity indices on Sunday, as markets open for a special trading session ahead of the Union Budget for the financial year 2026–27 (FY27), to be presented by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman later today.
As of 7:00 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were trading 4 points lower at 25,420, indicating a flat-to-cautious opening for domestic markets.
Notably, the finance minister is scheduled to present the Union Budget for FY27 in the Lok Sabha at 11:00 AM at Parliament House in New Delhi. Following the budget speech, the budget documents will be tabled in both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha. Market analysts expect the government to strengthen domestic policy reforms to shield the economy from rising uncertainties such as higher US tariffs and geopolitical tensions, while keeping spending in check as tax cuts are set to trim revenues by about ₹1.5 trillion ($16 billion) in the current fiscal year. READ UNION BUDGET 2026 UPDATES LIVE
Ahead of the budget, the Economic Survey 2026–27 was tabled in Parliament on January 29. The annual survey projected India’s GDP growth at 6.8–7.2 per cent in FY27, citing macroeconomic stability. It also placed swadeshi at the centre of a broader shift in the government’s strategic approach. The survey upgraded India’s medium-term potential growth rate to 7 per cent from 6.5 per cent estimated in the FY23 Economic Survey, reflecting the cumulative impact of policy reforms over recent years.
Stock market recap
Indian equity markets snapped a three-day winning streak in the previous session on Friday, january 30. The BSE Sensex fell 296.59 points, or 0.36 per cent, to close at 82,269.78, while the NSE Nifty 50 declined 98.25 points, or 0.39 per cent, to end at 25,320.65.
On a monthly basis, the Nifty slipped 3.1 per cent, marking its worst monthly performance since February 2025, when it had dropped more than 5.8 per cent.
Global markets
On the global front, Wall Street’s major indices closed lower on Friday as investors reacted to US President Donald Trump’s nomination of former Federal Reserve Governor Kevin Warsh—widely seen as a hawkish choice—to succeed Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell. Markets also digested corporate earnings and a higher-than-expected inflation reading. The S&P 500 declined 0.43 per cent, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.94 per cent, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.36 per cent. Markets in the Asia Pacific region ended mostly lower on Friday after Apple flagged rising memory chip costs, while China’s state-run Securities Times cautioned investors against speculative trading. China’s Shanghai Composite fell 0.96 per cent, Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 declined 0.65 per cent, and Japan’s Nikkei 225 eased 0.09 per cent. South Korea’s KOSPI bucked the broader trend to close marginally higher, up 0.06 per cent.
Commodity corner
Oil prices edged lower on Sunday. WTI crude was trading at $65.21 per barrel, down 0.32 per cent, while Brent crude slipped 0.39 per cent to $69.31 per barrel.
8:12 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Here's what to expect on fiscal deficit, defence and infrastructure in Budget 2026
Stock Market LIVE Updates: India announces its annual budget on Sunday, with the Defence Ministry seeking higher military spending, industry urging cuts in tax rates on market transactions and customs duties, and the government planning to ease foreign investment rules. Below are some measures expected to be in the budget for the fiscal year from April which Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is to present from 11 am (0530 GMT). READ MORE
8:04 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Budget 2026 to focus on reforms as room for spending shrinks amid risks
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government releases its annual budget on Sunday, expected to strengthen domestic policy reforms to cushion the economy from rising uncertainties such as steep US tariffs and broader geopolitical tensions. But Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who presents the budget for next fiscal year at 11 a.m. (0530 GMT), will have to restrain spending as a share of gross domestic product, particularly after tax cuts are expected to reduce revenue by ₹1.5 trillion ($16 billion) for this fiscal year. READ MORE
8:01 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Budget 2026 likely to be a non-event for the markets: Jio BlackRock AMC CIO
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Rishi Kohli, chief investment officer, Jio BlackRock AMC, tells Puneet Wadhwa in an in-person interview in New Delhi that there has been significant representation to the government on the Securities Transaction Tax (STT) cut, and that remains something markets are watching closely. READ EDITED EXCERPTS
7:58 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Here's what stock markets expect from Budget 2026
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian stock markets are discounting "no major reforms" in the Union Budget 2026, which is set to be presented on Sunday, February 1, 2026. According to analysts, markets expect the Union Budget, for financial year 2026-27, to focus on “fiscal discipline” rather than populist measures as the government has already introduced direct tax code changes (via last year’s Budget, effective this year), and indirect tax changes via GST rationalisation (effective September 2025). READ MORE
7:53 AM
7:52 AM
7:49 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: FM Sitharaman to present Budget 2026 today
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is scheduled to present the Union Budget for FY27 in the Lok Sabha at 11:00 AM at Parliament House in New Delhi. Following the budget speech, the budget documents will be tabled in both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha.
7:47 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Good morning, readers! Stay tuned to our LIVE blog for all the updates on markets, business, and the economy.
