Dainik Bhaskar launches their latest 'Sarthak Deepawali 2025' campaign

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], October 18: Every Diwali, Dainik Bhaskar's initiative 'Sarthak Deepawali' reminds us that in the festival of lights the glow that truly matters is the one that comes from kindness and shared happiness. Continuing this meaningful tradition, the group's 2025 campaign - 'Khushiyon ki Jyot Jalayein, Kisi ki Deepawali Sarthak Banayein' - urges everyone to celebrate by spreading happiness beyond their own homes.

This year's film captures a simple yet powerful message - that even a small act of kindness, a little help, or a word of encouragement can bring a smile to someone's life. And that smile, like the glow of Diwali lamps, always finds its way back to us. The message has deeply resonated with people across India - the campaign has already touched over 30 million hearts, spreading the spirit of meaningful celebration and shared happiness.

Through this thought, Dainik Bhaskar inspires people to make Diwali more inclusive - by reaching out to those who often remain unseen and uncelebrated, and lighting up their lives with warmth, joy, and belonging.

Immerse in the spirit of Sarthak Deepawali with the short film https://youtu.be/UYin540Y8pA?si=aWmvGCoQJokB4M1j

Girish Agarwal, Director, Dainik Bhaskar Group, shared:

"Sarthak Deepawali is our way of reminding everyone that Diwali becomes truly meaningful when we bring light into someone else's life. This year, let's step out of our comfort zone - help someone who really needs it, share a little warmth, and make their festival brighter. When we do that, we'll find that the same light and happiness comes back to us."

Pawan Pandey, Head - Brand & Product Marketing, Dainik Bhaskar Group, added:

"The idea behind Sarthak Deepawali was simple - to remind people that Diwali feels truly complete only when we spread happiness.We wanted to encourage everyone to go beyond celebration and make a small, real difference in someone's life. That's the true spirit of Diwali - when one smile leads to many."

Khushiyon ki jyot jalayein, kisi ki Deepawali Sarthak banayein.

About Us - Dainik Bhaskar Group

Dainik Bhaskar Group is a leading media conglomerate with a diverse presence across print, radio, and digital platforms, reaching 14 states in 4 languages- Hindi, Gujarati, Marathi and English. With a readership of 14 crore across newspapers, digital, and social platforms, the group holds a prominent position in the Indian media landscape.

Its flagship publication, Dainik Bhaskar, ranks as India's 1st and world's 3rd largest newspaper by circulation.

