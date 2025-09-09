DigiSME Wins "Employee Experience Solutions Provider" at ETHRWorld EX Awards 2025

India PR Distribution

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 9: DigiSME, a leading provider of next-gen HR software, has been honoured with the "Employee Experience Solutions Provider" award at the ETHRWorld Employee Experience Awards 2025.

The third edition of the ETHRWorld EX Awards took place on July 2025, at the Sheraton Grand, Bengaluru. The event celebrated forward-thinking organizations and service providers that are redefining how modern workplaces care for and empower their people.

DigiSME emerged as a standout among a highly competitive field. The jury praised the company for its intuitive product design, real-world client outcomes, and ability to scale without compromising on quality or user experience.

The company considers this prestigious award as more than a badge of success. Every team member is celebrating this milestone as it reflects the organisation's mission to simplify workplace management and elevate employee experience through user-friendly design, automation, and customer-focused approach.

"This recognition is a proud milestone for us. We don't see employee experience as a trend. It's the core of everything we build. This award is a tribute to our team's dedication and to the trust our customers place in us," said Dinesh Kamal Somanchi, Chief Technology Officer at DigiSME.

DigiSME's all-in-one HRMS is built for businesses of all sizes. The HR platform streamlines payroll, onboarding, attendance, leave, and appraisal processes for employers. Employees can mark attendance with location-based tracking, access payslips and check leave balances, and all necessary associated with mobile-first self-service app.

What set DigiSME apart is their belief that real transformation begins with effective implementation and not just software adoption. HR teams and employees may not have the time or resources to manage the digital transformation on their own. To bridge that gap, every customer will have a dedicated specialist who assists in setting up the platform and configuring the workflow.

DigiSME also ensures direct and personal support without automated menus or delays. When there is an issue, the customers can reach out to them, and this continues throughout their journey with DigiSME.

The ETHRWorld jury evaluated entries based on innovation, business impact, scalability, and measurable outcomes. DigiSME's efficiency in reducing the HR workloads and enhancing employee engagement played a key role. The award places DigiSME among India's top experience-focused HR tech innovators.

Clients across industries have praised DigiSME for its simplicity and support. This win adds another meaningful chapter to DigiSME's journey toward helping SMEs across India build better, happier, and more productive workplaces.

"We're just getting started. With AI-powered features, integrations, and a growing community of users, we're evolving to meet the needs of tomorrow's workforce," added Dinesh.

About DigiSME

DigiSME is a cloud-based HRMS software platform designed for businesses of all sizes in India, Singapore, New Zealand, UAE, Australia and more. It helps organisations automate HR processes, stay compliant, and create exceptional employee experiences from hire to retire.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by India PR Distribution. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)