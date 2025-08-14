Disrupting the Status Quo: Yatri Cabs Launches One-Way Intercity Cabs to Challenge Local Taxis

HT Syndication

New Delhi [India], August 14: Yatri Car Rental, an innovative app and web-based intercity car rental start up based in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, has officially launched its dedicated one-way cab service across six major metro cities in Uttar Pradesh. The launch marks a significant step towards organizing India's largely unorganized intercity car rental market, offering a transparent, affordable, and safe alternative to traditional travel options.

The new service is currently operational in Lucknow, Gorakhpur, Varanasi, Allahabad (Prayagraj), Ayodhya, and Kanpur.

The intercity car rental sector in India has long been dominated by local taxi operators, leaving passengers to face numerous challenges. Common issues include paying for a full round trip even when traveling one-way, leading to double the cost, and the widespread practice of odometer tampering by drivers, resulting in fraudulent and inflated billing.

Yatri Car Rental directly addresses these pain points with its core philosophy, "Return Fare, Not Fair." The company is introducing a unique proposition by charging only for the one-way journey, effectively halving the cost for passengers. This one-way fare is positioned to be more economical than even AC bus and AC train tickets, making private car travel accessible to a much broader audience.

In a pioneering move, Yatri Car Rental is also introducing India's first GPS-based billing system for intercity travel. This ground-breaking technology eliminates the possibility of meter tampering and ensures complete transparency. The travel distance is calculated directly on the application using GPS satellite connectivity, with zero dependency on the vehicle's odometer or an internet connection. This provides passengers with accurate, hassle-free billing and complete peace of mind on every journey.

"Our vision is to bring structure and reliability to the fragmented intercity car rental market," said a spokesperson for Yatri Car Rental. "We saw a clear need to solve for the two biggest problems faced by travellers: high return fares for one-way trips and dishonest billing practices. With our one-way pricing model and innovative GPS-based billing, we are not just offering a service--we are offering a new standard of trust and convenience."

Key advantages of Yatri Car Rental's service include:

- Cost-Effective: One-way fares that are cheaper than AC bus and train tickets.

- Time-Saving: Less travel time compared to public transport.

- Convenience: Door-to-door pickup and drop-off.

- Safety First: All cars and drivers are verified to ensure a safe, private travel experience, with a strong focus on women's safety.

- Transparent Billing: India's first GPS-based billing system ensures no kilometre tampering and accurate charges.

- 24/7 Availability & Support: Cabs are available around the clock, with a dedicated 24/7 customer support service.

- Zero Cancellation Policy: Once a ride is booked and a driver is assigned, the ride cannot be denied or cancelled by the driver.

Yatri Cabs: The Smart Choice for Corporate Travel

Yatri Car Rental also offers a dedicated corporate service for business travel. We provide a streamlined, cost-effective solution for companies that need on-demand, 24/7 transportation for their employees.

Key Advantages:

-Bill to Company: Simplified, centralized billing to eliminate employee reimbursements.

-24/7 Availability: Reliable transportation is always available for business needs.

-Dedicated Corporate Support Team: A specialized team is available to assist with any corporate booking, billing, or service queries.

- Transparent GPS Billing: Our GPS-based system prevents fraudulent charges and eliminates the need for offline duty slips, providing accurate and auditable travel expenses.

- Detailed Travel Logs: Companies can access a complete route log for every trip, allowing them to track and verify where the cab was used by their employees.

- Large Fleet: A diverse range of vehicles to suit all business requirements, from executive travel to team transport.

- Easy Booking: Employees can quickly book cabs via our app or website.

Yatri Car Rental's fleet includes a wide range of vehicles to suit various travel needs, from Sedan and Premium Sedan to Mini SUVs 4 Seater & 7 Seater, Prime SUVs, Tempo Travellers, and Urbania.

The company's service offerings extend beyond one-way trips to include:-

-Round-trip outstation travel.

- Local full-day rentals.

- Airport & Railway station transfers.

To book a cab with Yatri Cabs, customers can download the app from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store, or visit the official website, www.yatricabs.com. Bookings can also be made by calling their 24/7 customer support numbers: 7860663399 and 8960170877.

About Yatri Car Rental:

Yatri Car Rental is an Indian intercity car rental start up focused on providing affordable, reliable, and dependable travel solutions. With a mission to organize the unorganized core intercity market, the company leverages technology to offer transparent and customer-centric services.

