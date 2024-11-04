Dodla Dairy Adopts TecWork QualityMaster to Streamline Documentation and Enhance Quality Management

India PR Distribution

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 4: Dodla Dairy, one of India's leading dairy brands, has partnered with TecWork QualityMaster to overcome document management, inspection, and audit challenges. Known for products like curd, lassi, milk, ice cream, and paneer, Dodla Dairy operates across 11 states with over 2,000 distributors.

Challenges and the Need for a Solution

Dodla Dairy faced difficulties managing licenses, vendor verifications, and certifications, with manual processes causing delays, errors, and resource strain. Without an efficient tracking system, staying on top of expiring documents and coordinating across shift-based teams became cumbersome. Inspections and audits further added complexity, with manual workflows prone to errors.

"We encountered significant challenges, and they were costing us time and resources," said Mohana Kumar, QA Head at Dodla Dairy. "A reliable Quality Management System (QMS) was essential."

TecWork QualityMaster: The Solution in Action

TecWork QualityMaster provided Dodla Dairy with an integrated Quality Management System to meet these challenges through its range of modules that included Document Management, Inspection Plan, Audit Management, NC & CAPA, Risk Management, and more.

It aided Dodla in managing and store various documents including licenses, certifications, vendor verifications, and other documents. It also maintained document histories and versions, enabling easy searches through indexing and keywords, thereby simplifying the entire document management process.

Role-based access helped Dodla ensure secure access to sensitive data with approval protocols, something they badly needed. While the Inspection Module simplified quality control, enabling test tracking, non-conformance reporting, and checklist management. Moreover, the Audit Module digitized audit workflows, improving efficiency and reducing errors.

Talking about the software Krishna Prasad, IT head Dodla Dairy, said, "The experience with TecWork QualityMaster has been so far so good. The software is flexible and easy to use. It meets our challenges effectively. As it is a cloud based- solution, it offers real-time updates which enables us to take faster decision."

Chirag Panjwani, VP TecWork QualityMaster said, "I am happy to share that the solution has addressed many challenges of Dodla Dairy. We are committed to innovate in our offerings and provide more holistic solutions to our partners".

Special Diwali Offer by TecWork Global Business Solutions

Although the pricing of the software is pocket-friendly, yet on the occasion of Diwali TecWork is offering flat 25% discount on QualityMaster. This festive offer makes it an excellent opportunity for organizations seeking a robust Quality Management System (QMS) software to secure a cost-effective solution that meets their needs.

Dodla Dairy

Dodla Dairy Limited, headquartered in Hyderabad, was incorporated in 1995 and began production in 1998. With procurement spanning 5 states and products available across 11 states, Dodla Dairy is a trusted brand in India.

TecWork QualityMaster

QualityMaster is a product of TecWork Global Business Solutions Pvt. Ltd. where cutting-edge technology converges with business excellence. We are dedicated to empowering businesses through innovative solutions that specialize in and seamlessly align with diverse business objectives like fleet management, quality management, HR management and such.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by India PR Distribution. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)