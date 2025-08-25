DS Group and WPP Media Launch 'DCODE' - India's First Comprehensive Guide to Digital Marketing

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], August 25: In a pioneering move to standardize and enhance digital marketing practices in India, Dharampal Satyapal Group (DS Group), a leading FMCG conglomerate and multi-business corporation, in collaboration with WPP Media, has launched DCODE - The Guide to Digital Marketing.

This first-of-its-kind comprehensive playbook blends academic frameworks with practical application, delivering actionable systems, processes, and templates. It outlines best practices across all critical facets of digital marketing, including Paid Media, Social Media, Influencer Marketing, Search Engine Optimisation (SEO), Online Reputation Management (ORM), and more. This playbook, crafted for marketers and digital enthusiasts, distils insights from thorough research and analysis, delivering a robust framework to elevate industry standards and will be for open access download for everyone.

DCODE - The Guide to Digital Marketing was unveiled at an event featuring insightful panel discussions and keynote sessions, providing attendees with an in-depth exploration of the playbook's purpose, meticulous development, and its distinctive client-agency collaborative approach.

Acknowledging the inherent complexities of the digital ecosystem, characterized by constantly evolving variables, DS Group spearheaded the initiative to create a definitive solution. The vision culminated in the development of this comprehensive playbook. To further enhance its value and serve as a beacon of industry best practices, DS Group partnered with WPP Media, leveraging their unparalleled expertise in the digital landscape. This strategic collaboration proved instrumental in further elevating the playbook to an industry benchmark ensuring the guide is not only practical but also reflective of the highest competencies available in the digital space.

"In today's rapidly evolving media landscape, digital isn't merely an option; it's a strategic imperative for connecting with consumers and an increasingly important pillar of our outreach. Understanding the immense power and complexity of this ecosystem, it was clear we needed a comprehensive resource to navigate it effectively," said Mr. Rajiv Kumar, Vice Chairman, DS Group. "We're thrilled to introduce DCODE, a ground-breaking playbook that captures the best practices to remain relevant and efficient, guiding everyone from marketers to digital enthusiasts. It represents a significant contribution to the industry, designed to empower professionals and agencies to optimize their digital strategies, drive efficiency, and achieve unparalleled marketing excellence. We believe this will truly be a legacy resource for the Indian marketing and media industry," he added.

Prasanth Kumar, CEO, WPP Media South Asia, said, "DCODE marks a significant leap in mastering the complexities of the digital landscape. Through our strategic collaboration with DS Group, WPP has harnessed its extensive expertise to co-create a playbook that redefines industry standards, empowering not only businesses but also every marketing enthusiast to excel in a rapidly evolving digital world."

Aimed at a wide spectrum of digital professionals, from corporate and agency marketing teams to students, academic bodies, media planners, buyers, and CMO/CXOs. This Playbook simplifies complex concepts and offers practical, actionable strategies across diverse digital practices.

India's media and advertising landscape is experiencing rapid growth, poised to expand by 7% in 2025 to reach Rs. 1,64,137 crore, adding an incremental Rs. 10,730 crore. Within this, digital is expected to grow at 11.5%, capturing 60% of the market share and accounting for Rs. 10,225 crore of the incremental advertising spend. While the ecosystem is being reshaped by digital dominance and shifting consumer behaviours, the digital landscape continues to face challenges such as fragmentation, inconsistent methodologies, inefficiencies, and untapped opportunities. To bridge this gap, DS Group and WPP Media have come together to develop an evolving playbook that will be regularly updated with the latest best practices, ensuring it remains relevant, actionable, and impactful in navigating India's ever-changing digital landscape.

