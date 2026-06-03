DS Group Inks Exclusive Partnership with Iconic British Brand 'Ben's Cookies' for India Entry

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], June 3: Dharampal Satyapal Group (DS Group), a leading FMCG conglomerate and multi-business corporation, has officially announced an exclusive partnership with Ben's Cookies, the beloved British curator of artisanal, freshly baked treats and dessert QSR. Established in 1983 at Oxford's Covered Market, Ben's Cookies has earned a global following for its signature "chunky and gooey" texture. This partnership brings Ben's Cookies' traditional, quality-focused approach to the Indian market, introducing a "bakery-first" retail format that prioritizes in-store freshness and simple, honest ingredients.

Reflecting on the brand's uncompromising commitment to quality, Ben's Cookies will launch with a diverse selection of favourite flavours, ranging from the classic Milk Chocolate Chunk and White Chocolate & Macadamia to Ginger & Dark and a dedicated eggless variant. Positioned for those who appreciate a freshly baked treat, the brand will also offer simple gifting solutions, ideal for sharing during festive and corporate occasions. With individual cookies starting at Rs. 325 and gifting options reaching upwards of Rs. 1500, the partnership aims to share a premium standard of quality and freshness with cookie lovers across the country.

Speaking on the occasion, Ms. Sanskriti Gupta, Ben's Cookies India, emphasized the synergy between the two entities, "The arrival of Ben's Cookies in India marks a significant milestone in DS Group's strategic expansion within the premium food retail sector. We are delighted to introduce a piece of British heritage to the Indian market, combining a forty-year legacy of artisanal baking with DS Group's rooted understanding of Indian palate and the ever-evolving consumer preferences. We have a robust retail expansion strategy which represents a significant pillar of DS Group's growth objectives for Ben's Cookies in India, with a target to establish eight to ten physical stores across India in the current financial year."

To ensure a fresh cookie is always within reach, Ben's Cookies will also be available on major ecommerce and food delivery platforms.

Luke Menezes, Ben's Cookies said, "To ensure our traditional, quality standards are mirrored in India, every Ben's Cookies boutique will feature a live-oven baking fresh batches throughout the day. Beyond our world-famous cookies, we look forward to sharing an array of delicious treats, including rich cookie shakes, coffees, and cookie ice cream sandwiches. We are truly grateful for the opportunity to work with DS Group and look forward to becoming a cherished part of the Indian dessert landscape."

The partnership arrives as more consumers in India are looking for authentic, handcrafted treats. The domestic cookie market, valued at USD 1.3 billion in 2024, is on an aggressive growth trajectory and is projected to reach USD 2.3 billion by 2033. This surge is fuelled by rising urban affluence and a profound shift toward "premiumisation," where consumers increasingly seek authentic, handcrafted indulgence. Ben's Cookies is positioned to bridge this gap, offering handcrafted, freshly baked cookies and simple gifting solutions for those who value authenticity and freshness.

About Ben's Cookies

Ben's Cookies, founded by cookery writer Helge Rubinstein in 1983, quickly opened its first shop in Oxford's Covered Market in 1984 and has since become a globally loved British brand celebrated for its signature chunky, gooey, freshly baked cookies. Named after Helge's son, Ben, the brand remains committed to the same traditional principles it started with: using chocolate chunks (not chips), fresh butter, and quality ingredients. Every cookie is baked fresh in-store throughout the day, offering a warm and delicious indulgence. From its humble beginnings as a single market stall, Ben's Cookies has grown to be enjoyed by people around the world, and it is now bringing these traditionally cherished recipes to India for the first time.

About DS Group

The DS Group (Dharampal Satyapal Group) is one of the leading FMCG conglomerates and a Multi-Business Corporation with a strong Indian and International presence. Founded in the year 1929, it is an inspiring and successful business story that blends a remarkable history and legacy with visionary growth. It has an extensive and diverse portfolio with presence in Food and Beverage, Confectionery, Mouth Freshener, Hospitality, Agri, Luxury Retail businesses, and other investments. Catch, Pulse, Pass Pass, Silver Pearls, Ksheer, Rajnigandha, Ovino, L'Opera, Le Marche, Birthright, LuvIt, Chingles, Golmol, Namah are some of the leading brands, the Group proudly shelters today.

As a corporate, DS Group is guided by a clear set of values that are built on a strong foundation of collective good to give back to society and protect the planet. The DS Headquarters has been awarded Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) Platinum certification, under the USGBC (US Green Building Council) existing building O & M (Operation and Maintenance) program version 4.0. The DS Headquarters has also received LEED Zero Carbon Certification, by the USGBC. DS Group has aligned its financial performance with global ESG priorities with the launch of a pioneering Double Materiality Assessment across all businesses. Further demonstrating its environmental leadership, the DS Group has a water positivity index at 1.8 across its business units in 30 locations of India. For details, log onto www.dsgroup.com.

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