Ecoline Exim Limited launches ₹76.42 crore IPO

IPO Details

Ecoline Exim Limited, engaged in the manufacturing of sustainable, biodegradable packaging and promotional bags, has announced the launch of its Initial Public Offering (IPO) on the NSE Emerge platform.

The IPO will open on September 23, 2025 and close on September 25, 2025, with a price band of ₹134 to ₹141 per equity share of face value ₹10 each.

The public issue consists of a Fresh Issue of 43,40,000 equity shares and an Offer for Sale of 10,80,000 equity shares by the promoter selling shareholders, aggregating to ₹76.42 crore at the upper price band.

The issue is being managed by Hem Securities Limited as the Book Running Lead Manager, and MUFG Intime India Private Limited as the Registrar to the issue. The equity shares are proposed to be listed on NSE Emerge.

Allocation is as follows:

- Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB): 25,73,000 shares

- Non-Institutional Investors (NII): 7,73,000 shares

- Retail Individual Investors (RII): 18,02,000 shares

- Market Makers (MM): 2,72,000 shares

Utilization of Proceeds

The net proceeds from the fresh issue will be utilized for:

- Establishment of a new manufacturing unit in Ahmedabad & backward integration for existing operations - Rs.50 Cr.

- General corporate purpose

Company Overview

Founded in 2008 and headquartered in Kolkata, Ecoline Exim Limited manufactures eco-friendly packaging and cotton bags catering to global market providing alternative to single use plastics.

Serves customers like super markets, retail chains, wholesalers & promotional companies. Major export market is European Union, USA, Japan, and South East Asia and Mexico, etc.

Company's offerings include- Recycled, Organic, Fairtrade, Conventional cotton bags & jute bags including other made up articles like aprons.

The company has 4 manufacturing units in Kolkata and Ahmedabad (2,17,000 sq.ft.) with an annual stitching capacity of 45.5 million bags.

It has a 100% export-oriented business model, serving 85+ clients across 27+ countries. The company is BSCI Audited (recognized by major European Supermarkets & retail chains.), and holds certifications under Global Recycled Standard and Organic Content Standard, along with 3 star export house.

Ecoline Exim commands a 4.5% market share in the global cotton bag market (2024) and is among the key exporters of cotton bags worldwide.

Financial Highlights (FY25)

- Revenue: ₹269.29 crore

- EBITDA: ₹29.99 crore

- PAT: ₹18.82 crore

- Net Worth: ₹88.45 crore

- ROCE / ROE: >21%

- Order Book: ₹88.10 crore (as on June 30, 2025)

Leadership

-Promoters:

Sudarshan Saraogi: With experience of 26 years in the industry, he looks after product development & Sales and Marketing.

Saurabh Saraogi: With experience of 22 years in the industry, he looks after financial operations, & supply chain.

Shradha Saraogi: She has an overall experience of around 12 years in the sales and marketing and export operations currently involved in the product designing and client interaction of the company.

Gunjal Saraogi: 8 years of experience, looks after CSR activities.

Investor and Media Contact

Ecoline Exim Limited

8, G.C. Ghosh Road, Kolkata, West Bengal, India - 700048

Email: cs@ecoline.net.in | +91-89101-00252

Website: www.ecoline.net.in

Book Running Lead Manager

Hem Securities Limited

Email: ib@hemsecurities.com | Website: www.hemsecurities.com

Forward-Looking Statement: Certain statements in this release are forward-looking in nature, involving risks and uncertainties that may cause actual outcomes to differ materially. Ecoline Exim Limited does not undertake to update these statements publicly.

