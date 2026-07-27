Ecosystem with Multi-Billion Dollar Growth Strategy

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 27: Thumbay Group has emerged as one of the UAE's leading integrated healthcare and medical education enterprises, with a current valuation of USD 2.6 billion and operations spanning healthcare, medical education, research, diagnostics, wellness, hospitality, media, technology and real estate.

The group's journey began in 1997 with the establishment of Gulf Medical College, the UAE's first private medical college. Today, it has evolved into Gulf Medical University, recognised as the No. 1 private medical university in the Gulf, attracting students from more than 111 nationalities. The institution also holds the distinction of being the only private medical university in the Middle East established by an NRI, marking a significant milestone in the region's healthcare and medical education landscape.

Over the years, Thumbay Group has built an integrated academic healthcare ecosystem by expanding into teaching hospitals, specialty clinics, diagnostic laboratories, pharmacies and research institutions. Today, the Group has treated over 19 million patients from 175 nationalities, while Gulf Medical University invests AED 10 million annually in research grants, reinforcing its commitment to innovation and medical research.

The company's flagship healthcare destination, Thumbay Medicity in Ajman, spans 25 acres and stands among the region's pioneering integrated private academic health systems. Building on this model, Thumbay Group is accelerating its expansion through Thumbay Medicity Dubai, a project expected to create approximately 1,000 jobs. Other upcoming developments include the region's first private integrated psychiatric and rehabilitation hospital in Sharjah, Thumbay Veterinary Hospital and the state-of-the-art Thumbay International Research Center in Ajman.

The Group's continued expansion reflects the increasing demand for integrated healthcare infrastructure across the UAE and the wider Gulf region. By seamlessly integrating medical education, patient care, diagnostics, research and allied healthcare services under one ecosystem, Thumbay Group has established itself as a key contributor to the region's healthcare transformation.

The Group's remarkable growth has also brought international recognition to its leadership. Founder President Dr. Thumbay Moideen has been honoured with five honorary doctorates and is recognised among the most influential business leaders in the Arab world. Widely acknowledged as the Most Respected NRI Billionaire in the Gulf, he is also recognised as the Richest and No. 1 NRI from Karnataka in the Gulf and the No. 1 businessman from the Beary community in the world. These distinctions reflect not only his entrepreneurial success but also his pioneering contribution to healthcare, medical education and institution building across the Middle East.

Today, with a valuation of USD 2.6 billion and a clear vision for sustained expansion, Thumbay Group continues to redefine integrated healthcare in the region. By combining world-class medical education, patient care, research, diagnostics and innovation within a single ecosystem, the Group is well positioned to drive the next phase of healthcare transformation across the UAE and beyond.

https://thumbay.com/

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