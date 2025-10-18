ESTO Group launches New Real Estate Project "Arkis" in Versova: Experience The Change

SMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 18: The rules are changing. Come experience the change with us.

At ESTO Group, we believe real estate is built on relationships. With over 4.5 lakh sq. ft. delivered across Mumbai, the group has earned its reputation through trust, transparency & delivery.

Now, with ESTO Arkis in Versova, the brand is redefining what it means to live in balance where the calm of the coast meets the pulse of the city. Designed around the idea that change begins at home, Arkis blends design, community and comfort into an experience that goes beyond four walls.

Arkis isn't just about changing where you live, it's about changing how you feel about home. It's for those who believe that a home should be more than a flat; it should be an extension of the home itself. From a double-height entrance lobby that welcomes you with pride to 4-tier security that ensures peace of mind, every detail has been thoughtfully designed to make everyday living simpler, safer, and more effortless.

At ESTO, transparency isn't a tagline - it's a practice. When we say "all-inclusive pricing," we mean it. There are no hidden costs, no surprise government taxes, just honest value and clear communication at every step.

Change by ESTO stance from a simple truth: Versova has long faced everyday urban challenges like parking constraints and limited amenities. Arkis was created as a response to that change to solve real problems while elevating everyday living.

The design philosophy celebrates trust-building through experience, ensuring every promise made translates into comfort, safety and beauty. Whether it's the infinity pool overlooking the mangroves, the virtual golf zone (a sport once reserved for luxury clubs), or the creative studio and sports lounge, Arkis delivers the lifestyle you desire, at the value you deserve.

Promoters Mr. Shakrendra Seth and Mr. Aditya Pandya has together built ESTO on the values of clarity, credibility and customer-first thinking, ensuring every project reflects consistency and commitment.

"At ESTO, we've always believed that real estate isn't about selling space, it's about selling an experience. From the moment you step into the lobby, you should feel proud to invite someone home. That sense of belonging, of warmth, is what we want every resident to feel. With Arkis, we set out to offer luxury that's thoughtful - offering modern homes that feel premium yet accessible.

To bring the Arkis vision closer to you, we've partnered with renowned actor Ronit Roy, a Versova resident who embodies the same balance of calm and character that defines the neighborhood. He represents the people of Versova grounded, aspirational and deeply connected to their roots. As someone who has built his legacy in the television industry through discipline and integrity, he reflects the same everyday values that shape life here.

For us, every home is a responsibility, one we build to last, one we build to mean something.

Experience the change. Experience the ESTO difference.

For more information, visit www.estogroup.in

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by SMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)