Exide appoints Rajeev Khandelwal as Senior President and Head of Trade Business

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], November 22: Exide Industries Limited has appointed Rajeev Khandelwal as Senior President and Head of Trade Business, wherein he will be responsible for the B2C businesses of the company. As a Senior Management Personnel (SMP), he will also be part of the Top Leadership team at Exide.

Rajeev is a seasoned P & L Leader with over 30 years of experience in growing brands and building successful businesses. In his most recent role as President - Strategy and Business Expansion at RPSG Group, he played a key role in shaping the long-term direction for their FMCG business. Having worked with consumer goods companies like P & G, Gillette, Reckitt, and the RPSG Group, Rajeev has worked in national and global roles across India, Sri Lanka, Singapore and Africa.

"I'm pleased to welcome Rajeev to the Exide team", said Avik Roy, MD & CEO of Exide Industries Limited. "Rajeev will be driving the aftermarket side of the business across both Vehicular and Stationary applications. His prior experience across multiple brands and categories coupled with his understanding of channel-led B2C businesses will be valuable to Exide".

Rajeev is an engineer from Visvesvaraya Regional College of Engineering, Nagpur and holds an MBA in Marketing from SP Jain Institute of Management, Mumbai.

