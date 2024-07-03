FanCode Partners With VMAX for Advanced In-Stream Video Ad Monetization

BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 3: In the vibrant realm of sports entertainment, FanCode stands tall as the ultimate haven for enthusiasts worldwide. While the thrill of live scores and interactive content continues, the question arises - how one can improve the ad experience while maintaining a consumer-centric approach.

VMAX - a product by Vserv, is a powerful adtech stack that transforms the way enterprises enhance ad experiences and accelerate revenue growth. With VMAX, FanCode was equipped to take charge of their ad monetization in sports streaming. At the heart of this partnership lies a shared goal: delivering value to the marketer while managing costs and enhancing the user experience.

VMAX's cutting-edge Client-Side Ad Insertion (CSAI) capabilities replaced traditional Server-Side Ad Insertion (SSAI) methods for FanCode. By seamlessly integrating ads into the streaming experience, VMAX empowered FanCode with unparalleled control and flexibility. The results were remarkable, with FanCode witnessing a 2X increase in their advertiser mix and a significant reduction in ad serving costs.

Speaking on the partnership, Sashank Kakani, Vice-President, Product Revenue at FanCode, said, "FanCode partnered with VMAX Client-Side Ad Insertion (CSAI) adtech solution which enabled us to tap into the Skippable Video Ads market in Live Streaming. Their adtech stack met all our key criteria and has delivered great results so far. Our video startup time has improved by almost 50 per cent which has significantly improved our user experience, increased demand mix amongst other things. We look forward to continue working with them."

Ashay Padwal, Co-Founder & Chief Product and Tech Officer of Vserv said, "FanCode's dedication to providing a seamless fan experience aligns perfectly with our mission to deliver cutting-edge ad tech solutions. Through our partnership, we've delivered remarkable results, from a surge in ad revenue to a significant reduction in ad serving costs. The VMAX team is excited to continue this journey of transformation and set new standards of adtech excellence in the live streaming industry."

Narayan Jaesingh, Chief Business Officer, Vserv, said, "Collaborating with FanCode has been an inspiring journey of innovation. We have set new benchmarks for FanCode by bringing a surge in demand mix for skippable video ads in live streaming. The future is video and digital ads and at VMAX, we are excited to fulfill the ad monetization ambitions of broadcasters, OTT platforms, FastTV etc."

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)