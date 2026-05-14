FITTR Launches 'NO B S Inside' Revolutionizing Preventive Healthcare with Science-Backed Everyday Nutrition

PNN

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], May 13: FITTR, India's pioneering preventive healthcare ecosystem with over 4.5 lakhs+ successful transformations, today unveiled NO B S Inside, a groundbreaking line of ready-to-eat products engineered for higher satiety, elevated protein, amplified fiber, and reduced calories, without sacrificing taste or convenience.

In an era where lifestyle diseases like diabetes and obesity affect over 30% Indians (per recent ICMR data), NO BS Food addresses a core paradox: sustainable health demands enjoyable, repeatable nutrition. FITTR's innovation flips the script, delivering products that align with evidence-based principles of metabolic health, prioritizing protein-to-calorie ratios that curb hunger, stabilize blood sugar, and foster long-term adherence.

"Healthy eating fails when it feels like punishment. NO BS Food proves that clean, nutrient-dense meals can be as crave-worthy as they are effective," said Jitendra Chouksey, CEO & Founder, FITTR. "Backed by our coaching data from 4.5 lakhs+ users, we've optimized for real-world results: 26-32g protein per serving at just 285-320 kcal, preparing in minutes."

The offering is designed for urban professionals juggling deadlines and desi palates. The Instant Protein Oatmeal launches in three nostalgic flavours, namely, Classic Masala, Kesar Kulfi, and Mango Coconut. Each delivering:

* 26-32g high-quality protein from innovative yeast protein

* Lower calories (285-320 kcal)

* Minutes-to-table preparation

Setting a new benchmark for accountability in India's nutrition market, FITTR is anchoring its "No BS" ethos by making comprehensive, batch-wise product reports publicly available at fittr.com/food. Each product in the new range undergoes rigorous scrutiny, including NABL-accredited lab testing, shelf-life validation, and thorough screening for glyphosate and other contaminants.

By manufacturing its products within GMP and ISO 22000-certified facilities and providing open access to these findings, the brand aims to build consumer trust in an industry where ingredient sourcing and quality standards are often obscured by fine print.

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