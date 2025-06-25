FK Group, India's International Company, Expands Global Presence with Continuous Expansion in USA, UK, Africa & UAE under Firoz Khan FK

VMPL

New Delhi [India], June 25: In a landmark move marking its entry into the league of globally influential conglomerates, FK Group has officially expanded its international operations by setting up four new companies across major global economic regions. The group, under the dynamic and visionary leadership of Firoz Khan FK--Chairman of FK Group and Chairman of the IndoUG Commerce and Social Council (ICSC)--has announced the establishment of its new entities in the United States, United Kingdom, Zimbabwe, and the United Arab Emirates.

As part of its ongoing global expansion strategy, FK Group has incorporated international units including FKG International LLC in New York, USA; FKG International Limited in London, United Kingdom; FKG International Private Limited in Zimbabwe, Southern Africa; along with a significantly enhanced operational presence in India and Dubai, UAE. This carefully structured growth highlights FK Group's expanding global influence and its steadfast commitment to excellence in real estate, global corporate & management consulting, global outsourcing and offshoring consulting, infrastructure development, international trade, advanced technologies, and sustainable socio-economic initiatives.

FK Group continues to maintain a strong and strategic presence in Dubai, UAE, and across the Middle East, while gradually expanding its operations in the region. Through its cross-border initiatives, the Group remains committed to enhancing trade relations and fostering meaningful business collaborations between Asia, Africa, and Europe.

Speaking about the expansion, Firoz Khan FK stated, "This is not just an expansion of our business; it is an extension of our philosophy of inclusive growth. These new international operations will help us strengthen global partnerships, encourage trade between nations, and contribute to economic progress across continents." He further emphasised the role of regional presence in creating employment, fostering innovation, and facilitating knowledge exchange between India and the world.

Each of the new international ventures will play a unique role in the group's global strategy. The US and UK entities will focus on advanced technologies, consulting, and infrastructure projects, while the Zimbabwe arm will collaborate with local governments and communities to support developmental programmes, trade facilitation, and sustainable resource management.

Beyond its corporate achievements, FK Group is also deeply committed to social responsibility. Through its CSR arm PEACE INDIA, the group is actively involved in impactful work across sectors such as education, human rights, women empowerment, and sports. FK Group, along with its CSR arm PEACE India and its visionary Chairman Firoz Khan FK, has been honoured with numerous national and international recognitions. These accolades reflect the Group's unwavering commitment to social transformation and its dedication to building a better society under the compassionate and inspiring leadership of Firoz Khan FK.

Chairman Firoz Khan FK has recently been appointed as the Ambassador and UN Representative of the Blue Cross & Blue Crescent Movement at the United Nations Headquarters in New York, Geneva, and Vienna, in recognition of his outstanding contributions to social development.

This expansion has been widely welcomed by industry stakeholders and business observers, as FK Group continues to set a strong example of Indian entrepreneurship making waves on the global stage. The group's motto, "Growth with Happiness," continues to inspire its international mission--ensuring that business success is always aligned with purpose, people, and progress.

With this bold global foray, FK Group not only strengthens India's position in the world economy but also reaffirms its vision of building a more connected, inclusive, and equitable future for all.

