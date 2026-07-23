PRNewswire

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], July 23: Forevermark Diamond Jewellery from De Beers Group has strengthened its presence in East India with the launch of its new store at South City Mall, Kolkata, marking the opening of its 10th store in India and another significant milestone in the brand's retail expansion journey. Inaugurated by filmstar Raima Sen, the store brings Forevermark's signature collection of natural diamond jewellery to one of the country's most culturally vibrant and discerning luxury markets, further reinforcing the brand's growing retail footprint.

Kolkata has long been synonymous with exceptional craftsmanship and an enduring appreciation for fine jewellery. As consumers increasingly seek natural diamonds that combine authenticity with contemporary design, the city continues to emerge as an important luxury market. With its rich cultural heritage and evolving luxury landscape, Kolkata presents a compelling opportunity for Forevermark to establish its presence in eastern India and serve a growing base of discerning consumers.

Known for its exceptional craftsmanship and contemporary elegance, Forevermark Diamond Jewellery offers meticulously crafted natural diamond jewellery designed to celebrate every occasion, from everyday moments to life's most meaningful milestones. Rooted in rarity, authenticity and transparency, every piece is created using some of the world's most beautiful natural diamonds that are rare, responsibly sourced and brought to life through timeless design. The Kolkata boutique reflects the brand's vision of creating elevated retail experiences, offering customers a thoughtfully curated environment where they can discover internationally inspired collections alongside personalised luxury experience.

Speaking about the launch, Mallikarjuna Reddy Yarabolu, Managing Director, Forevermark, De Beers India Pvt. Ltd., said: "The opening of our boutique in Kolkata marks a significant milestone for Forevermark Diamond Jewellery as we expand our retail footprint with our 10th store in India. Kolkata's deep appreciation for craftsmanship, heritage and timeless elegance makes it a natural home for our brand. We are delighted to bring our meticulously crafted natural diamond jewellery and signature retail experience to South City Mall, and look forward to celebrating our customers' most meaningful moments with jewellery that is as rare, beautiful and enduring as the memories it represents."

Speaking at the inauguration, filmstar Raima Sen said: "Kolkata has always celebrated artistry, craftsmanship and timeless elegance, making it a city that truly appreciates beautiful jewellery. Forevermark's commitment to natural diamonds, thoughtful design and exceptional craftsmanship beautifully reflects these values, and I am delighted to inaugurate this store and be part of this special milestone for the brand."

To mark the opening of its Kolkata boutique, Forevermark Diamond Jewellery is extending exclusive inaugural privileges to its first 50 customers. These include vouchers worth INR 50,000 on purchases of INR 3,00,000, INR 1,00,000 on purchases of INR 5,00,000 and INR 2,50,000 on purchases of INR 10,00,000. Customers can also enjoy an additional 5% value on gold exchange for one month from the date of the store launch.

The boutique also offers The Moment Plan, a thoughtfully curated savings programme that enables customers to pay in 10 monthly instalments while the brand contributes the 11th instalment. Designed to make owning natural diamond jewellery even more accessible, the plan helps customers celebrate life's cherished milestones with exceptional craftsmanship and enduring beauty.

For more information visit: https://in.forevermark.com/ & @forevermarkbydebeers

Visit Forevermark Diamond Jewellery at Unit No. S-110, First Floor, South City Mall, 375 Prince Anwar Shah Road, Jadavpur, Kolkata - 700068.

About Forevermark Diamond Jewellery

Forevermark Diamond Jewellery is the diamond jewellery brand from De Beers Group, the world's leading diamond company, a name synonymous with more than 135 years of expertise and heritage in the world of diamonds. Every Forevermark Diamond Jewellery creation celebrates life's most meaningful moments, featuring natural diamonds that are beautiful, rare and responsibly sourced. Forevermark diamonds bear a unique inscription, ensuring authenticity and making each piece deeply personal.

Formed over billions of years deep within the Earth, Forevermark diamonds are hand-selected for their exceptional quality, graded beyond the 4Cs in the pursuit of absolute beauty. Responsibly sourced and carefully cared for along their journey, they reflect the brand's commitment to creating a positive impact on the people and places its diamonds come from. Expertly crafted by master designers, Forevermark Diamond Jewellery combines modern artistry with timeless elegance. Each piece elevates the brilliance of its diamond while embodying the brand's enduring values of beauty, rarity, and responsibility.

For more information:

PR Pundit Havas Red: forevermark@prpundithavasred.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)