From the Orchards of Europe to the Heart of India -- The Timeless Taste of French Apples

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 18: Representing the shared values of Europe's rich agricultural heritage, the Interprofessional Association for Fresh Fruits and Vegetables (INTERFEL) proudly brings the spirit of European orchards to India through one of its most iconic treasures -- the French apple. Bathed in sunshine and born from the richness of French soil, these apples embody the excellence, sustainability, and savoir-faire that define Europe's fruit-growing tradition. This year, INTERFEL invites Indian consumers to celebrate a new season defined by resilience, flavor, and respect for nature. Despite the ongoing challenges of climate change on global agriculture, French apple growers continue to cultivate with innovation and dedication, ensuring that fruit lovers in India can once again enjoy the sweetness of French orchards this autumn.

In 2025, French apple production continues to demonstrate impressive stability and growth, reaching an estimated 1.485 million tons -- a 4% increase from 2024 and 3% higher than the three-year average. This strong performance underscoreshe resilience and adaptability of the French apple industry, which continues to thrive despite the challenges faced by other producing regions. It is a testament to the professionalism and expertise of French growers, whose dedication to quality ensures that every apple meets France's high standards for taste and quality consistency.

This season's French apple crop is also more diverse and vibrant than ever.

Classic international varieties such as Gala, Golden, Granny, Fuji, and Rouges remain stable, with only a slight 1% decrease. Popular club varieties, including Pink Lady®, Jazz, Joya, and Juliet®, are expected to increase by 2%, while traditional French favorites like Chantecler, Canada, and Boskoop will grow by 3%, continuing to delight consumers in the domestic market.

Even more impressive, emerging new varieties are gaining strong momentum, expected to reach 145,000 tons in 2025, representing a remarkable 51% increase compared to last year. This rapid expansion underscores France's innovative spirit and its commitment to offering consumers a broader, richer Apple experience.

Behind this success lies over 25 years of commitment to sustainable and environmentally responsible farming.

French growers use precision irrigation, advanced soil management, and eco-friendly pest control systems, ensuring orchards thrive in harmony with nature.

These practices not only protect ecosystems and water resources but also preserve fertile land for future generations, producing apples that are as ethical as they are delicious.

To celebrate the new season, European campaign will host a series of engaging events in India.

The campaign kicked off with a media workshop on 17th December at Food Square, where guests explored the charm of French apples and the elegance of French living. The event featured a lively atmosphere where guests could sample a variety of French apples and experience creative culinary inspirations that showcased the versatility of the fruit through workshops, drinks and food.

Following the media launch, French Apples will embark on a series of public promotions throughout the city -- including in-store tastings, interactive games, and roadshows, providing families with the opportunity to experience the distinct flavor of French apples firsthand. Popular varieties such as Royal Gala, Granny Smith & Pixie will soon be available at major supermarkets, bringing the freshness and sweetness of French orchards to every part of India.

Today, more than 1,300 French apple growers remain passionately dedicated to growing fruit that blends quality, flavor, and sustainability. Each apple showcases their respect for the land and dedication to their craft -- crisp on the outside, juicy inside, and full of the elegance and vitality of France. Through this resilient 2025 harvest, INTERFEL once again shares with India the pure flavor and heartfelt story of French apples -- a sweet gift from nature itself.

#enjoyitsfromeurope

#frenchapples

#fruitvegfromfrance

Instagram and Twitter: @FruitVegFromFR

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)