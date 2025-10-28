FutureScape India 2047: Finance Meets Climate Action in India's ESG Decade

VMPL

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 28: As India enters its Amrit Kaal, a new wave of sustainable innovation is redefining the nation's growth story. FutureScape India 2047, spearheaded by ESGPro Mastery Institute in association with PES University, brings together investors, innovators, and policymakers to align capital with climate action -- marking a decisive step into India's ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) decade.

At the centre of this initiative is Viveck Jai Suman, CFA, founder of ESGPro Mastery Institute, whose vision is to make sustainability investable, quantifiable, and mainstream. The conference serves as a collaborative ecosystem where finance professionals, corporates, and researchers transform ESG aspirations into measurable impact.

The Vision Behind the Movement

A Chartered Financial Analyst with over a decade of experience in international finance, Viveck Jai Suman believes India's challenge is not the lack of capital but the lack of clarity in converting ESG intent into executable strategies. Through the ESGPro Mastery Institute, he developed an eight-step model -- the "Viveck Model" -- to help companies transition from compliance to competitiveness. His leadership at FutureScape aims to ensure that sustainability becomes a core business driver, not a checkbox exercise, by linking environmental responsibility with financial innovation.

A Confluence of Thought Leaders and Changemakers

The conference features a distinguished lineup of global and national experts:

- Acyuta Mohan Das, technocrat-turned-monk, will discuss leadership through conscious capitalism.

- Akhil Maheshwari of Tata Group explores how green finance is reshaping corporate strategy.

- Michael Katz, MIT- and Harvard-educated energy expert, advocates small modular reactors (SMRs) for India's energy independence.

- Dr. Chandrashekhar Chincholkar, Partner at Singhania & Co. LLP, addresses India's green hydrogen opportunity and the future of climate finance.

- Woody Wade, globally recognized futurist, will guide participants in scenario planning for ESG risk preparedness.

- Ravindran imparts hard-won learnings on manufacturing decarbonisation, transforming ESG from compliance to business advantage.

Innovation in Action: The Eco-Hackathon

A major highlight, the Eco-Hackathon, offers ₹10 lakh in project incubation and ₹1 lakh in cash awards to empower young climate-tech entrepreneurs. Through the Investors Meet Innovators forum, startups gain direct access to venture capitalists, development finance institutions (DFIs), and CFA professionals specializing in sustainable investment.

Women of Climate Leadership

FutureScape amplifies women's voices in sustainability through the Women of Climate Leadership series. Dr. Chandrima Goswami, Shubhi Goel, and Dr. Vidya Mani will share insights on integrating AI, law, and education for a more equitable climate future -- reinforcing the "Social" pillar of ESG.

Action Compact 2047: Turning Dialogue into Direction

Every delegate at FutureScape signs the Action Compact 2047, pledging to implement at least one measurable sustainability initiative within 100 days of the event. The Compact transforms attendance into accountability -- making FutureScape a catalyst for nationwide climate action.

Building India's $35 Trillion Sustainable Future

With the theme "Finance for a Regenerative Future", FutureScape India 2047 envisions an India where finance, ethics, and innovation converge to achieve net-zero ambitions by 2070. The event underscores that sustainable growth demands not just policy -- but people capable of delivering it.

