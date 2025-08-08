Get, Set, and Build: The LEGO® Group and Formula 1® Unveil First-Ever Interactive Racing Experience in India

VMPL

New Delhi [India], August 8: LEGO® India, in collaboration with Formula 1®, is set to bring the world of racing to life for kids across the country. Blending the dynamic spirit of motorsports with creative play, the event invites kids and their families, from curious first-timers to lifelong enthusiasts, to build, race, and take on fun challenges designed to spark imagination and hands-on learning.

Kicking off in Pune from 8th to 17th August at Phoenix Marketcity, followed by Bengaluru at Orion Mall from 5th to 14th September, the experience offers F1® fans a unique way to share their passion with their kids, transforming the racing adventure into playful, interactive LEGO® experiences.

Building on the momentum, India's first Formula 1® driver, Narain Karthikeyan, will make a special appearance in both cities to meet fans and celebrate the spirit of the sport. Young fans will get to dive deeper into the thrill of top speed racing, brick by brick, as they recreate exciting moments and icons from the race track, pit lane, and garages in LEGO® brick form, offering an opportunity to step into the driver's seat and experience the complexities of elite motorsport in a whole new way. Select participants will also take home iconic F1®-themed LEGO® sets.

Here is a sneak peek at the activities lined up:

- Racer Reflexes & Pedal Power: Children put their reflexes and stamina to the test, competing in challenges designed to match real F1® drivers.

- Rapid Repairs: A fast-paced pit-stop simulation where kids race against time to assemble and repair LEGO® F1® cars.

- Gear Up Garage & Virtual Velocity: Visitors step into the shoes of a team principal, designing their dream LEGO® F1® car and taking it for a virtual spin on a high-speed simulator.

- Race Day - The Ultimate LEGO® Grand Prix: Heading into the final leg, F1® enthusiasts (young and old) launch their LEGO® F1® cars on a dedicated circuit, cheering each other on and experiencing the adrenaline of race day.

Tied to the global multi-year partnership between the LEGO® Group and Formula 1®, announced last year, this activation reflects the shared vision of bringing the high-octane world of motorsport closer to fans, brick by brick.

Speaking about the collaboration, Julia Goldin, Chief Product & Marketing Officer, the LEGO® Group, said:"At the LEGO®Group, we have a proud history of having recreated many F1® cars in LEGO® brick form in the past, and we believe this new partnership, through LEGO® play and building, will help bring the spectacle of this sport even closer to all fans. It will enable them to celebrate their passion of the sport in more immersive and exciting ways and will see the power of LEGO® creativity and imagination further enhance the thrill of F1®. We look forward to unveiling all that this exciting partnership has to offer to both lifelong and new Formula 1® and LEGO® brand fans alike, at home and on track."

Echoing this sentiment, Formula 1® views the partnership as the beginning of a more connected fan experience, introducing the sport to its global audience in a fresh and engaging format.

Emily Prazer, Chief Commercial Officer of Formula 1®, said:"The LEGO® brick has ignited a spark of creativity and passion for building in millions of children and adults around the globe. Through this partnership, fans will be able to recreate and reimagine the world of Formula 1®, brick by brick, delving deeper into the intricacies of the mechanics and technology behind the sport through play. We look forward to bringing the drama and excitement of Formula 1® to the LEGO® Group's passionate network of builders and giving our fans another means to enjoy the sport with their friends and family."

Rooted in the energy of Formula 1® and the wonder of LEGO® play, the experience reminds us that while racing begins on the track, the magic of building lives wherever imagination takes shape -- across ages, spaces, and generations.

Grab your tickets now on BookMyShow!

