Giift Rolls Out Next-Gen Channel Incentives Solution to Drive Partner Motivation

PRNewswire Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], August 27: Xoxoday, a SaaS product from Giift Inc., launched its groundbreaking Channel Incentives Solution, offering innovative ways to revolutionize channel incentives & reward programs across industries. A well-oiled channel machine is critical for improving business reach, attracting new customers, and enhancing partner loyalty. However, a Forrester Research study reveals that 58% of channel incentive programs fail to meet their goals, often due to a fragmented incentive process. Xoxoday operates on a single platform and seamlessly integrates with DMS's Order Management Systems, streamlining incentives management. The success of an incentive program hinges on its rewards. With over 10 million reward options across 100+ countries and 50 languages, Xoxoday offers the world's largest global rewards marketplace. This allows companies to customize and tailor the marketplace to match their unique requirements, making incentives meaningful for channel partners. Going digital with rewards further eliminates delays, offering instant gratification.

The program's rule engine is highly configurable, enabling brands to set rules by product type, SKU, quantity, and name for precise incentive strategies. Data-driven insights are key to measuring program success. Xoxoday allows you to track reward status and customize reports to analyze KPIs and make informed business decisions.

"Our new Channel Incentives Solution is a game-changer for organizations looking to enhance their partner engagement strategies," said Manoj, Corporate Marketing Officer - Giift. "By addressing common challenges such as reward options, fulfilment, point calculation, and engagement measurement, we empower our clients to drive better results and build a deeper relationship with their channel partners, thereby driving revenue and growth."

Giift's commitment to innovation and excellence shines through in this solution, setting new standards for channel partner engagement and motivation.

For more information, book a demo at https://www.xoxoday.com/plum/demo.

About Giift:

Giift offers end-to-end SaaS solutions for managing engagement, loyalty, incentives, rewards, and marketplaces. Our suite of SaaS solutions - LBMS, Marketplace, Xoxoday, Empuls, and Compass - helps businesses drive growth with their customers, employees, sales teams, channel partners, and merchants. Headquartered in Singapore, Giift's 500-member team spread across 15 global offices, works with over 3000 clients and 150 million users. For more details, check www.giift.com.

