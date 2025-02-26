Global Textile Technology & Engineering Show (GTTES) 2025 Kicked off in Mumbai with Industry Leaders and Cutting-edge Innovations

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 26: The Indian International Textile Machinery Exhibitions Society (India ITME Society) has officially kicked off the Global Textile Technology and Engineering Show (GTTES 2025) with a grand inauguration ceremony at the Bombay Exhibition Centre, NESCO, Goregaon (East), Mumbai. The three-day event from 21st to 23rd February is milestone event for the textile industry of India that began with traditional lamp lighting is demonstrating the technological progress and promoting global cooperation in the field of textile machinery.

GTTES 2025 was graced by the presence of prominent personalities, such as Dr. Kailash Shinde, Commissioner of the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation, and Roop Rashi Mahapatra, the Textiles Commissioner of the Government of India. Many other esteemed dignitaries and distinguished guests such as Srimati Roop Rashi Mahapatra, Textile Commissioner, Government of India, Gideon Labane, the Consul General of South Africa in Mumbai, Alexandre Matsuko, the Consul General of the Republic of Belarus in Mumbai and Konstantin Pichuk, the Consul General of the Consulate General of the Republic of Belarus in Mumbai and Idris Rauko, Advisor to the President of Burkina, and the ex-Ambassador to India and officials from the Botswana High Commission in New Delhi, the Burundi Embassy, the Consulate General of the Republic of the Union of Myanmar and the Consulate General of the Republic of Turkey. Their presence is a true testament to the global significance of GTTES, and the thriving relationship between India and esteemed countries.

Talking after the spectacular inauguration, Mr Ketan Sanghvi, Chairman and members of the steering committee of India International Textile Machinery Exhibitions said, "GTTES continues its commitment to being a hub for technological innovation and technology exchange, bringing together 39 countries and featuring 210 exhibitors, creating an unparalleled platform for networking learning and collaboration. This is a platform for business and collaboration, with the textile industry accounting for 13 per cent of industrial production, 2.3 per cent of GDP and 12 per cent for foreign exchange inflows in India, GTTES 2025 is dedicated to magnifying business and trade for textile machinery manufacturers. This exclusive forum allows participants to interact with agents and dealers, not only from India but also from across the globe, facilitating invaluable connections and partnerships. The exhibition will serve as a launching pad for companies to showcase their latest products and innovations."

Roop Rashi Mahapatra, the Textiles Commissioner of the Government of India, started the event by mentioning how proud she's living in Mumbai, she said, "I am proud of the administrative leaders of the city who are using technology to make the city much better, more livable, and enjoyment-friendly. When we talk about this initiative, we must also honor and welcome the key people behind this effort, such as the members from the textile committee, SBI Foundation for their support, and NIFT as the knowledge partner. This program would not be complete without acknowledging their contributions."

Dr. Kailash Shinde, Commissioner of the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation added, "Sustainability is a collective effort, where we must work together for a sustainable way of living. Technology has introduced materials that are not easily degraded, we must develop processes to ensure a sustainable future. The ministry of textile, TSR, USBI Foundation, Grassy Ma'am and, Reliance Industries came together to highlight a pilot project, with the support of the Mumbai Municipal Corporation. If you can look at the quantity of quantum of the waste it generated, it was 2.4 kilo ton per annum. That is the waste which is being generated in a one to million people only. The global population is going beyond 7 billion people, who are generating significant textile waste. A recycling and upcycling facility have been launched to treat waste as a valuable textile resource."

GTTES 2025 marked product releases and exhibitions by top industry leaders. Some of the major highlights included the launching of new products by different segments, the Weaving Segment saw new products introduced by the Laxmi Shuttleless Looms Pvt. Ltd., Riser Import and Export Pvt Ltd, AAS Tech, Premier Looms Manufacturers Private Limited, and Om Corporation. The Digital Print Segment also showcased it offerings from ColorJet India Limited and the Processing Segment announcing new innovations from Caru-Natex and National Electrical Engineering Company. Samruddhi Engineering also introduced creative solution for Spinning Spare Parts. Ingersoll-Rand (India) Limited who released its new offerings and services under Industrial Solutions. Vertex Edge Tech bringing cutting-edge technology in Knitting & Garmenting. These offerings captured the trend of the industry to advance technology and improve efficiency in various segments of the textile machinery market, including weaving, digital printing, processing, and spinning.

A special session organized by the Government of India - Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) will highlight the role of standardization in textile machinery. The session will also give an informational overview of Open Trading Rights (OTR). After the session, there will be a ceremonial signing of Memorandums of Understanding (MOUs) at the B2B Pavilion, a thrilling move towards industry cooperation.

The day also featured a Symposium on Indigenous Development of Textile Machinery, sponsored by the Veermata Jijabai Technological Institute (VJTI) jointly with the Federation of Societies for Indian Development (FSID) and the Indian Institute of Science (IISC) Bangalore. The symposium brought into focus the need for indigenous development in the textile machinery industry, with the presentation of the latest developments and interaction among industry players.

The inaugural day also saw the official inauguration of India ITME 2026, paving the way for the future of the textile industry. India ITME Awards honored the outstanding achievements and innovations in the industry, paying tribute to the successes of industry captains. The awards underscored the need for relentless innovation and excellence in the textile sector.

The Global Textile Technology & Engineering Show (GTTES 2025) is set to be a historic event, bringing together industry masters, innovators, and enthusiasts to discuss the future of textile technology and engineering.

