Goyal Properties Launches Pune's First Multi-Channel Brand Campaign Imagined on AI

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], August 12: Goyal Properties has launched a city-wide campaign revisiting Pune in 1986, the year of the company's founding. While acknowledging the city's transformation over the past three decades, the developer emphasizes that its core values remain unchanged.

The integrated campaign spans outdoor, radio, print, and social media, with every creative asset produced using artificial intelligence. According to the company, the initiative demonstrates that technology can enhance not replace the values that drive its work.

The campaign contrasts Pune's evolution, from gravel roads to wide streets, small family-run stores to modern cafes, and bicycles to SUVs -- while highlighting the city's enduring sense of community.

It is said that it takes 10,000 hours to become a champion. Goyal Properties notes that it has invested over 333,108 hours into building not only homes but also trust, communities, and a culture of care.

"Pune has grown, and so have we. But our values haven't changed," said Preriit Goyal, Director, Goyal Properties. "This campaign is a tribute to the spirit of this city, created using tomorrow's tools."

The campaign was conceptualized in partnership with Atomium Labs. "We wanted to reimagine Pune in 1986, and AI made that possible," said Pratyush Sinha, Founder & National Creative Director, Atomium Labs. "AI is not to be feared but leveraged. The next generation at Goyal Properties understands that they're not just adapting, they're building smarter."

Goyal Properties positions the campaign as a blend of technological adaptability and human connection, qualities it says have guided its journey since inception.

About Goyal Properties

Goyal Properties has established a legacy of trust, grounded in ethics and excellence. Focused on continuous growth and responsibility, they've followed our PATH--Pride, Adaptability, Teamwork, and Honesty since 1986. With new ideas leading the way, the customer-first approach helps them to nurture existing relationships and create new ones. Today, they are your PATH to Happiness. As they entrust the baton to a promising future, the legacy continues to thrive.

38+ Year Legacy | 10,000+ Happy Customers | 30+ Projects Delivered | 35L + Sq. Ft. Delivered | 10L sq. ft Ongoing Development | 60L sq. ft Upcoming Development

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2748681/Goyal_Properties_Campaign.jpg

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2748682/Preriit_Goyal.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2748683/Goyal_Properties_Logo.jpg

