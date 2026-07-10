Guwahati Gets a Life-Saving Heart Breakthrough: Apollo Hospitals Performs Northeast India's First LAA Closure

PRNewswire

Guwahati (Assam) [India], July 9: A silent but life-saving battle was won recently in Guwahati. Doctors at Apollo Hospitals Guwahati - widely regarded as the Best Hospital in Guwahati for advanced heart care have successfully performed the first-ever Left Atrial Appendage (LAA) Closure procedure in Northeast India. This comes as major relief for thousands of patients living with irregular heartbeat, or atrial fibrillation (AF), who cannot safely stay on long-term blood-thinning medicines.

Until now, patients from the Northeast had to travel to metro cities like Delhi, Mumbai, or Chennai for this specialised, minimally invasive heart procedure. With this achievement, world-class cardiac care is now available right here at home.

What Is Atrial Fibrillation, and Why Does It Matter?

Atrial fibrillation causes the heart to beat irregularly, often allowing blood clots to form inside a small pouch of the heart. If a clot breaks loose, it can travel to the brain and cause a stroke. Doctors usually prescribe blood thinners to prevent this but for some patients, especially those with a history of brain bleeding, these medicines are simply too risky.

This is exactly where LAA Closure helps. It is a one-time, minimally invasive procedure that permanently seals off this pouch, cutting off the clot's path to the brain - without open-heart surgery and without the need for lifelong blood thinners.

A Second Chance for a 66-Year-Old Patient

The historic procedure was led by Dr. Rituparna Baruah, Senior Consultant, Interventional Cardiology at Apollo Hospitals Guwahati along with colleagues Dr. Dibya Jyoti Dutta, Dr. Chandra Kumar Das, and Dr. Chandra Prakash Thakur on a 66-year-old man who had earlier suffered a brain haemorrhage, likely caused by the blood-thinning medicines he was taking for his irregular heartbeat. With long-term blood thinners ruled out as unsafe, his doctors recommended LAA Closure as the best way forward. Done through a small catheter and without major surgery, the procedure was a complete success, and the patient is now recovering well under the care of the cardiac team.

"Successfully performing the first Left Atrial Appendage Closure in Northeast India is a significant milestone for Apollo Hospitals Guwahati and for cardiac care in the region. We are proud to bring this world-class heart procedure closer to home, giving patients access to safe, advanced treatment without having to travel outside the region," said Dr. Rituparna Baruah, Senior Consultant, Interventional Cardiology at Apollo Hospitals Guwahati.

Why This Matters for Every Family in the Northeast

Heart disease and stroke remain among the biggest health worries for families across the Northeast. With this breakthrough, Apollo Hospitals Guwahati has shown that patients no longer need to leave the region for cutting-edge, life-saving treatment. The same advanced heart procedures available in India's biggest cities are now offered right here, by expert local doctors who understand their patients best.

About Apollo Hospitals

Apollo revolutionised healthcare when Dr. Prathap Reddy opened the first hospital in Chennai in 1983. Today, Apollo is the world's largest integrated healthcare platform with over 10,400 beds across 76 hospitals, 6,600+ pharmacies, 264 clinics, 2,182 diagnostic centres, and 800+ telemedicine centres. It is one of the world's leading cardiac centers, having performed over 3,00,000 angioplasties and 2,00,000 surgeries. Apollo continues to invest in research and innovation to bring the most cutting-edge technologies, equipment, and treatment protocols to ensure patients have access to the best care in the world. Apollo's 1,20,000 family members are dedicated to delivering exceptional care and leaving the world better than we found it.

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