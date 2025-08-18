Helicopter Yatra from Delhi to Khatu Shyamji & Salasar Balaji, a Leap for Aviation & Religious Tourism

VMPL

New Delhi [India], August 18: Millions of travellers to two of Rajasthan's most revered shrines -- Khatu Shyam Ji and Salasar Balaji- now have an option to complete the arduous and close to 700 km long round-trip from Delhi within hours, riding a helicopter in style and comfort.

Syandan Aviation, a private helicopter service operator headquartered in Delhi, has announced the launch of the new return journey route from August 23rd, with Rohini Heliport serving as the take-off point.

The service offers devotees a swift, comfortable, and hassle-free journey, completing the sacred visits in 6 hours, flat. The helicopter yatra service marks the continuing trend of rapid expansion in India's rotor-wing aviation sector, which is witnessing double-digit growth in passenger numbers and new route launches nationwide.

"Pilgrimage in India has often meant long hours on the road. We're changing that -- devotees can now seek blessings and return home within 6 hours, in comfort and style," said Abhinav Sahay, the Managing Director for Syandan Aviation Private Limited.

The inaugural flights will depart Rohini Heliport at 9:30 am on the 23rd of August, carrying invited dignitaries and celebrities. The round-trip package priced at Rs 95 thousand per seat includes food, transport from helipad to temples, amenities to freshen up before Darshan, and VIP darshan facility at each location. Devotees can book their seats by contacting the aviation company through WhatsApp or a phone call. Details of the yatra package are available on Syandan Aviation Private Limited's website.

Rotor-wing growth: facts on the rise

Syandan Aviation, which also operates helicopter yatra packages for Uttarakhand Char Dham darshans, says it aims to transform the helicopter aviation ecosystem in the country. Syandan's expansion plans reflect the sentiment in the rotor-wing industry. The number of helicopter operators in India has more than doubled in the last decade. Passenger volume for helicopter tourism has grown at an estimated CAGR of over 12%, fueled by both religious and leisure travel. Several state governments have incorporated helicopter services into their tourism master plans, opening dozens of new routes in recent years, aided by the Central government's UDAN initiative and focus on developing the aviation sector.

Boosting Regional Growth

The helicopter service is expected to stimulate balanced regional development, creating jobs for local youth, spurring hospitality and retail businesses, and enhancing tourism infrastructure.

"Helicopter connectivity is not just about travel -- it's about unlocking economic opportunities for smaller towns and helping them connect with India's growth story," Sahay added.

Part of India's Aviation Transformation

India's aviation industry is growing faster than the global average, with religious helicopter tourism emerging as a powerful driver of regional connectivity. Syandan Aviation says, apart from enhancing regional connectivity, the company aims to be among the first to establish a Helicopter Emergency Medical Service network in the country, truly democratising tertiary healthcare for millions of underprivileged citizens disadvantaged by their remote locations and rural settings where advanced healthcare infrastructure is either weak or missing.

"India has fewer than 500 helicopters--compared to over 2,000 in Brazil. That's about to change, thanks to bold policy moves and a new consumer mindset," says Gagan Jacobs, Director of Sky Pulse Solutions IFSC Pvt. Ltd., India's largest helicopter leasing company based in GIFT City, Gujarat.

It is reassuring that some of the positive economic stories are rooted in the strength of domestic consumption as the country responds to global trade headwinds such as steep tariffs slapped by the United States. Like in the past, it is the domestic consumption power and the demographic dividend of 1.4 billion people that can potentially neutralise these threats by driving self-reliant and sustained growth.

Beyond numbers, India's growing economic clout, driven by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of Atmanirbhar and Viksit Bharat, is reshaping aspirations. Sales of luxury goods, premium travel, and comfort-oriented services are at record highs.

