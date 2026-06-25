Herbalife and IIT Madras Launch India's First Centre of Excellence on Plant Cell Fermentation Technology

PRNewswire

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 25: Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras), in collaboration with Herbalife International India Pvt. Ltd., has inaugurated the Herbalife-IIT Madras Centre of Excellence (CoE) on Plant Cell Fermentation Technology on 22nd June 2026, which is India's first dedicated facility for translational research and innovation in plant cell fermentation.

- Herbalife-IIT Madras Centre of Excellence aims to position India as a global leader in sustainable biomanufacturing and next-generation plant-derived health and wellness products

This landmark initiative marks a significant step towards strengthening India's capabilities in sustainable biomanufacturing and developing next-generation plant-derived health and wellness products.

The Herbalife-IIT Madras Centre of Excellence is envisioned as a national hub for sustainable innovation, R & D and translational research in plant cell fermentation technology. The Centre aims to enable sustainable and scalable production of herbal biomass, develop enriched herbal extracts and high-value phytochemicals, and bridge the gap between laboratory discoveries and industrial applications.

By integrating advanced upstream cultivation systems with state-of-the-art downstream processing and metabolomics platforms, the Centre seeks to promote technology transfer, foster innovation and entrepreneurship, and build skilled manpower in this emerging domain. Through industry partnerships, blue-sky research, training programmes and entrepreneurial spin-offs, the initiative aspires to position India prominently on the global map of commercial plant cell fermentation while contributing to the national visions of BioE3, Atmanirbhar Bharat, and environmentally sustainable bio-manufacturing.

The inauguration ceremony was graced by Dr. N. Kalaiselvi, Director General, CSIR & Secretary, DSIR, and Prof. V. Kamakoti, Director, IIT Madras, as Chief Guests; Shri Virendra R. Tiwari, Chairperson, National Biodiversity Authority, as Guest of Honour; along with Mr. Ajay Khanna, Managing Director, Herbalife International India Pvt. Ltd.; Prof. Ashwin Mahalingam, Dean (Alumni and Corporate Relations), IIT Madras; and Prof. Smita Srivastava, Head, Herbalife-IIT Madras Centre of Excellence on Plant Cell Fermentation Technology.

Speaking on the partnership with Herbalife, Prof. Ashwin Mahalingam, Dean - Alumni and Corporate Relations, IIT Madras, said, "IIT Madras' partnership with Herbalife and the establishment of Centre of Excellence on Plant Cell Fermentation is an exemplar of how industry and academia can work together to build enduring assets for the nation. With the high-end research facilities at the Centre, we are now confident to push the boundaries of plant cell bioprocessing to translate into solutions for societal impact. We believe this center will not only strengthen India's self-reliance in sustainable bio-manufacturing, but also create new opportunities for innovation, entrepreneurship and global leadership in next-generation plant-derived products."

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Ajay Khanna, Managing Director, Herbalife India, said, "The establishment of the Herbalife-IIT Madras Centre of Excellence on Plant Cell Fermentation Technology represents an important investment in building scientific capabilities for the future. Through this initiative, we aim to create opportunities for researchers, students, and innovators to explore new applications of plant-based technologies and contribute to advancements in nutrition science. We believe the Centre will serve as a catalyst for knowledge exchange, talent development, and research-driven innovation, helping bridge the gap between laboratory discoveries and practical industry applications."

Furthermore, Prof. Smita Srivastava, Head, Herbalife-IIT Madras Centre of Excellence on Plant Cell Fermentation Technology, said, "The establishment of the Herbalife-IIT Madras Centre of Excellence represents a transformative step towards positioning India as a global hub for commercial plant cell fermentation. By combining cutting-edge science with translational research and strong industry partnerships, we aim to accelerate innovation, nurture talent, and develop sustainable technologies that will shape the future of plant-derived health and wellness products. Embodying our vision of taking discoveries from laboratory to pilot scale and ultimately to societal and industrial impact, the Centre will foster academia-industry collaborations, capacity building, and entrepreneurship, while contributing meaningfully to the nation's BioE3 and Atmanirbhar Bharat missions and strengthening India's leadership in this emerging domain."

The Centre is expected to catalyse national and international academia-industry collaborations, facilitate intellectual property generation and technology transfer, nurture start-ups, and reduce import dependence through environmentally sustainable production systems. Equipped with customized plant cell bioreactors, advanced analytical platforms and pilot-scale processing facilities, the CoE will serve researchers, students, entrepreneurs and industry professionals seeking to develop the next generation of plant-derived ingredients and health and wellness products through plant cell fermentation.

The event culminated in the unveiling and curtain-raising ceremony of the Centre, followed by a visit to the state-of-the-art facility located at IIT Madras Research Park.

PANEL DISCUSSIONS ON THE FUTURE OF PLANT CELL FERMENTATION

A key highlight of the inaugural programme was a panel discussion bringing together leading industry experts, scientists, technology innovators and regulatory leaders from India and abroad to deliberate on the future of commercial plant cell fermentation and the evolving regulatory landscape for plant cell fermentation technology-derived natural products.

The first session, titled 'Commercial Plant Cell Fermentation: Global Opportunities and Outlook in the Next Decade', featured distinguished experts from industry and the associated global ecosystem, including Mr. Uday Prakash, Vice President - Strategy, Herbalife International India Pvt. Ltd.; Dr. U. V. Babu, Director, R & D, Himalaya Wellness Company; Dr. Gilbert Gorr, Chief Scientific Officer, Phyton Biotech GmbH, Germany; Dr. Philippe Jutras, Founder, Plant Cell Institute (PCI), UK; and Ms. Prithvi Kodialbail, Head - Partnerships, Extracellular, UK.

The second session, 'Regulatory Landscape for Fermentation-derived Herbal Products in India: Perspectives from Enablers and Engagers', brought together eminent experts representing scientific, regulatory and standards organizations from India, including Shri Virendra R. Tiwari, Chairperson, National Biodiversity Authority (NBA), Chennai; Dr. Viswajanani J. Sattigeri, Head, Traditional Knowledge Digital Library (TKDL), New Delhi; Dr. Giridhar Parvatam, Director, Central Food Technological Research Institute (CFTRI), Mysuru; and Dr. Ganesh Ramamurthi, President, India Section, AOAC International, Mumbai.

Together, these discussions provided valuable insights into emerging global opportunities, technological advancements, regulatory frameworks, and pathways for translating plant cell fermentation-based innovations into commercially viable and sustainable products. The deliberations are expected to foster collaborations among academia, industry and policymakers, and help shape India's roadmap for becoming a global leader in plant cell fermentation and next-generation herbal products.

About Herbalife International India Private Ltd.

Herbalife (NYSE: HLF) is a premier health and wellness company, community and platform that has been changing people's lives with great nutrition products and a business opportunity for its independent distributors since 1980. The Company offers science-backed food products to consumers in more than 90 markets through entrepreneurial distributors who provide one-on-one coaching and a supportive community that inspires their customers to embrace a healthier, more active lifestyle to live their best life. For more information, visit https://www.herbalife.com/en-in

ABOUT IIT MADRAS

Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IITM) was established in 1959 by the Government of India as an 'Institute of National Importance.' The activities of the Institute in various fields of Science and Technology are carried out in 18 academic departments and several advanced interdisciplinary research academic centres. The Institute offers undergraduate and postgraduate programmes leading to B.Tech., M.Sc., M.B.A., M.Tech., M.S., and Ph.D., degrees in a variety of specialisations. IITM is a residential institute with more than 650 faculty and 10,000 students. Students from 18 countries are enrolled here. IITM fosters an active entrepreneurial culture with strong curricular support and through the IITM Incubation Cell.

Recognized as an Institution of Eminence (IoE) in 2019, IITM has been ranked No.1 in the 'Overall' Category for the Seven consecutive year in India Ranking 2025 released by National Institutional Ranking Framework, Ministry of Education, Govt. of India. The Institute has also been ranked No.1 in the 'Engineering Institutions' category in the same Rankings for 10 consecutive years - from 2016 to 2025.

In addition, IIT Madras also secured first rank in the category of 'Sustainability Development Goals' (SDG), which was introduced in 2025 and also secured the #1 rank in the 'Innovations' category (previously known as Atal Ranking of Institutions on Innovation Achievements), improving upon its position of #2 in the same category the preceding year.

In 2023, IIT Madras became the first IIT to establish an international Campus in Zanzibar, Tanzania called 'IIT Madras Zanzibar'.

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